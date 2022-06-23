TMCnet News
|
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Industrial Gearbox, with the Market to Reach $49.2 Billion Worldwide by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Industrial Gearbox - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: February 2022
Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry
ABSTRACT-
Global Industrial Gearbox Market to Reach $49.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Gearbox estimated at US$41.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Helical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Planetary segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Industrial Gearbox market. The growth of helical gearbox segment is attributed to their increasing demand from various applications like blowers, rolling mills, monorail systems, turbines and overhead conveyors across numerous industries including power industry, chemical and material handling. The compact size and low power consumption of these gearboxes makes them suitable for heavy-duty applications in cement, plastics and rubber industries as well as low-power applications like extruders, crushers, conveyors and coolers. Growth in the planetary gearboxes segment is driven by the immense use of the product type in various applications, including steel plants, and wind turbines; as well as in several industries that include cement, food and beverage, and cement. These gearboxes are also incorporated into port lifting equipment, pressure feeders, mixers, diffusers and crystallizers. The segment is anticipated to benefit from increasing investment in the food & beverage industry along with cement and mining projects across Asia and Europe.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026
Over the long-term, industrial gearbox market is expected to be driven by various factors including technological developments, increasing focus towards generating renewable power, increasing industrial automation within manufacturing industries including automobile, agriculture machinery and food processing. The need for automation is growing in prominence across various regions due to increasing labor costs along with manufacturing overcapacity. The market is expected to register considerable gains due to increasing adoption of in-built robots with high sophistication. The automotive sector is expected to contribute significantly for the market growth due to its continuous evolution in various regions, especially across emerging economies such as Japan, China, and India. Moreover, the market is benefitting from increasing investment in renewable power generation, especially wind power, for addressing increasing energy needs and reducing reliance of fossil fuel-based power.
Bevel Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
MarketGlass™ Platform
Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android
About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
CONTACTS:
LINKS
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
Follow Us on Twitter
Journalists & Media
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-industrial-gearbox-with-the-market-to-reach-49-2-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301505656.html
SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
01/21/2009
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 8:30am
Conference Luncheon - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 12:00pm
IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm