[March 18, 2022] New Argus CMS Success Story Now Available; Woodstock Museum National Historic Site

Lucidea is the parent company to a full portfolio of market leading knowledge management, library automation, and museum and archives collections management software. They believe the best way to demonstrate the power of their applications is to gather client success stories and make them available to clients and prospective clients. Their latest success story is that of the Woodstock Museum National Historic Site, a community museum in Ontario, Canada, dedicated to interpreting the past, present and future through conservation, education and exhibition of local history. The museum's collections tell Woodstock's story, up through the present day, and consist of 25,000 artifacts, including 13,000 photographs, and 3,500 archival objects such as posters, magazines, catalogs, and letters. Their collection is managed and made publicly accessible with the support of Lucidea's Argus powerful museum collections management system. Argus was chosen by the Woodstock Museum NHS because it's configurable, expandable, offers a single venue for all databases, and delivers mobile capabilities, all at predictable cost. Their Curator of Collections is a solo practitioner who manages the Argus CMS and all the museum exhibits. He told us that Argus allows him to work "proactively and progressively"-for today's museums, it's essential to keep up with (and apply) technology that enables museum professionals to visualize, customize, and optimize access to collections and services. For the Woodstock Museum NHS, Argus more than meets that challenge. Mr. Pollard explained "The great thing about Argus is that there are so many possibilities and tools. And because you have the tools, you are free to think about new ways to make the system work better and better to suit your museum's unique needs." The success story details a conversation about the Woodstock Museum's implementaton of Argus, and exactly how it enables them to customize and optimize access to collections and services. Lucidea invite you to read their full success story here, and imagine what Argus can empower you to do for your museum.



About Lucidea: Lucidea is the market leading developer of a full portfolio of knowledge management, library automation, and museums and archives collections management solutions. Their products include Argus and ArchivEra for museums and archives, and Presto, PrestoWorks, DB/TextWorks, GeniePlus, and SydneyEnterprise for libraries and knowledge centers. Visit www.lucidea.com for more information, or call 604-278-6717.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005042/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]