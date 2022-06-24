[March 17, 2022] New Industry Data Shows Record Low Ad Fraud Rates in Industry-Certified Channels Across Major Asia-Pacific Markets

Third Annual Analysis of Asia-Pacific Fraud Shows IVT Rate Falling to 0.37% When Multiple Supply Chain Participants Have TAG Seal SINGAPORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an advertising industry initiative to fight criminal activity and strengthen brand safety in the digital advertising supply chain, today released a new analysis of data from major Asia-Pacific markets showing record-low rates of Invalid Traffic (IVT) in TAG Certified Channels, where multiple supply chain participants have adopted the industry's standards against fraud. Conducted by The 614 Group , the third-annual TAG Asia-Pacific Fraud Snapshot found a 0.37% percent rate for invalid traffic in TAG Certified channels where multiple entities involved in the transaction – such as the media agency, buy-side platform, sell-side platform, and/or publisher – have achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal. In Non-Certified Channels (NCC), the rate was more than 2.5 times higher. "Ad fraud criminals search for weaknesses in the supply chain to exploit, so our industry's continued success in fighting fraud depends on broad participation by companies around the world at every step in those ad transactions," said Nick Stringer, TAG's VP Global Engagement and Operations. "This study shows once again that – because having multiple TAG Certified participants in a transaction safeguards ad spend from fraud so effectively – every company that earns the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal effectively reduces fraud for both their customers and their supply chain partners, thus ensuring broader protection across the industry." The 614 Group study measured invalid traffic (IVT) rates in TAG Certified Channels by analyzing 158 billion ad impressions rom January to December 2021 from three of the largest advertising agency holding companies across Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The number of impressions measured increased nearly 59% from the 99.7 billion measured in 2021.



"Since 2017, The 614 Group has been measuring the impact of TAG Certification in markets around the world, and the evidence becomes more compelling each year that the ad industry can maintain consistent, low, and predictable levels of fraud by adopting the same high standards across the supply chain," said Rob Rasko, CEO of The 614 Group. "This year marks a major increase in the level of engagement we saw from our local partners. We are not only grateful but also excited about the great enthusiasm that the advertising leaders of Asia Pacific have shown for our important research initiatives and industry summits." In addition to the Asia Pacific nations involved this year's, TAG is in discussion with China Advertising Association (CAA) to expand its analysis to include the Chinese market next year.

The full 2022 TAG Asia Pacific Fraud Snapshot can be found here . Additional information about TAG's Certified Against Fraud Program and how companies from across the advertising ecosystem can receive the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal can be found at tagtoday.net/fraud. Methodology This report uses the methodology established by The 614 Group in 2017 for the first US benchmark study and subsequently has been used in similar TAG Fraud Benchmark studies since then. The 614 Group analyzed data from leading agency holding companies -- along with their MRC-accredited measurement vendors -- by collecting and aggregating impressions for campaigns that were executed in select markets across the Asia Pacific region from January 1 to December 31, 2021. These impressions included display media and video ads in desktop, mobile web, and in-app environments. The analysis did not use sampling of any kind, as 100% of the impressions received from the agencies who shared data were analyzed. Upon receipt, all data was aggregated within a secure database in order to create the proper reporting. In addition, The 614 Group conducted a series of industry expert interviews with executives at agencies and others on background for qualitative perspectives. About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the global certification program designed to fight against criminal activity and protect brand safety in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 700+ member TAG community includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net . Contact:

