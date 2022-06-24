TMCnet News
New Survey: Teachers Who Are Involved In Choosing Edtech Tools Report Greater Satisfaction With District Offerings
Clever's latest survey of U.S. administrators and teachers suggests ways districts leaders can support teachers
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers involved in district edtech selection are more likely to strongly agree that their district has a sufficient range of tools, that the quality of those tools is high, and that they feel supported in the classroom to use those tools, according to a new survey administered by Clever.
As teachers have returned to the classroom this school year, nearly 90% of educators say they are continuing to use at least some of the digital tools they adopted during the pandemic. To better understand perspectives on technology use and selection, Clever conducted a survey of about 1,500 administrators and educators at the end of 2021.
Despite being generally satisfied with the selection of tools offered by their district (74% very or somewhat satisfied), nearly half of teachers (46%) say they frequently bring other digital tools into the classroom.
However, when it comes to the collaboration and involvement of teachers in choosing tools, perspectives vary. While 85% of administrators say teachers are frequently or sometimes involved, most teachers feel left out: over 60% say they're rarely or never involved in procurement decisions, with one-third reporting their voices are never involved at all.
"We have to remember the importance of lettng teachers teach," said Erick Buenrostro, a digital resource and content specialist at Ysleta Independent School District. "They shouldn't spend time troubleshooting or learning advanced IT specialist skills. When we include the right people in discussions about purchasing tools, the technology can become so seamless that teachers can focus on the content itself."
Among the key findings:
"Teachers are relying on technology more than ever, which presents an exciting opportunity to develop a more intentional feedback loop for teachers, district leaders and developers to discuss what works best," said Dan Carroll, a former teacher and co-founder of Clever. "We know teachers trust teachers when it comes to finding new resources. Let's save teachers time in their own search process by collaborating to curate high-quality tools."
The survey, administered throughout November using Clever's user database, asked about 900 teachers and 600 administrators a series of questions about their use of education technology tools and how it has changed over the past two years. More than 90% of the respondents represented public school educators, and teacher respondents skewed toward lower grades (nearly half were elementary educators).
Join Clever on March 23 as a panel of educators and technology specialists discusses how districts can best identify the right purpose for technology in learning, select tools that will support those goals, and develop a winning edtech procurement strategy that invites teachers to the table.
