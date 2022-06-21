[March 16, 2022] New Charter Technologies Brings on Compliance and Security Focused Managed Service Provider, Systems Solutions

Bringing Enhanced Value and Capabilities for Employees and Clients? PALO ALTO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced the partnership of Systems Solutions. Systems Solutions, located in Paducah, Kentucky, is the largest provider of commercial network consulting, design, implementation management, and network support in the region. The team prides itself on its service-oriented approach and proven history of nurturing strong partnerships with clients. New Charter Technologies CEO, Mitch Morgan is excited to welcome Systems Solutions to the growing roster of North American MSPs. According to Morgan, "The team at Systems Solutions has a long history of great client service and has established a strong presence in the Kentucky market. Tim Farmer's reputation in the industry as an exceptional entrepreneur solidifies Systems Solutions as a perfect fit for New Charter." Systems Solutions President Tim Farmer was first drawn to the New Charter Equity Partnership model in part because he wanted to remain involved in the future success and growth of the company, he invested more than 30 years building. He also wanted to provide both his employees and clients more opportunities, resources, and support. Farmer came into the partnership with prior knowledge and stablished relationships with several other New Charter Operating Companies. After a few of his peers explained the accelerated growth, they had seen since joining the Equity Partnership, Farmer decided to take the next step. With intimate knowledge of the Partner Companies, he was excited to join a platform where all member organizations have a strong reputation as best-in-class companies in each of their respective markets. The values shared across the platform was attractive to Farmer.



By partnering with New Charter, Systems Solutions is ready to accelerate their growth and bring an enhanced level of products and service offerings to their clients, including advanced security offerings. "This partnership is really unique in that it allows me to still be involved in the organization. It also allows our employees to have access to a lot of different technology resources they may not otherwise have had access to," said Farmer. "So, when I really started looking at New Charter and their core values, they were a really a good fit and aligned very well with what I had been building over the last 30 plus years."

The Equity Partnership will also provide resources and opportunities to Systems Solutions team members. Now, Systems Solutions service managers, marketers, engineers, and other functional groups can join a larger network, share best practices, and learn from one another. "The ability to share resources and technical knowledge is a tremendous advantage," said Farmer. "Now my employees can communicate directly with the employees at other New Charter companies that are in similar positions. There's strength in numbers and having the ability cross-collaborate is invaluable." READ FULL RELEASE MEDIA CONTACT?

