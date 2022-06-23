TMCnet News
|
New KnowBe4 Report Emphasizes Its Value Proposition for Cybersecurity, DE&I and Sustainability
Tampa Bay, FL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has released the Purpose Report for fiscal year 2021 to emphasize its value proposition for cybersecurity, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability.
KnowBe4’s Purpose Report focuses on the organization’s environmental, social and governance impacts. The goal at the organization is a culture with a collective mindset that will positively impact KnowBe4’s communities throughout the world. KnowBe4 celebrates creativity, innovation and increased performance that comes from an inclusive and diverse workplace culture. As a leader in human-centric cybersecurity, KnowBe4 looks to the experts when aligning sustainability goals. The United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Principles for Responsible Investment are just a few of the entities that KnowBe4 follows for guidance.
“KnowBe4’s has a culture of extreme ownership, ad that culture extends into the actions we take as an organization to build a better world,” Erika Lance, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. “We invest in the environment, build up our communities, and act with a code of ethics. We all live in this world together, and we want to make sure that everything we do – from the products we sell to the fresh produce we stock our break rooms with – is all making a positive impact on our employees and our world.”
To download the KnowBe4 Purpose Report, visit www.knowbe4.com/esg.
About KnowBe4
Amanda Tarantino KnowBe4 7277484221 [email protected]
09/22/2008
12/04/2009
10/08/2010
IoT Evolution #TECHSUPERSHOW Networking Live Party
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 8:00pm
Session Details TBA
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
Setting the Stage for 6G
Date: 6/24/22
Time: 11:00am