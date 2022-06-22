TMCnet News
New Streaming Platform Argo Selected for Y Combinator's Winter 2022 Program
Argo is revolutionizing the way people watch, share, and discover short film and TV
LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New global short film streaming platform Argo is thrilled to announce that it has been selected to be a part of the Y Combinator (YC) Winter 2022 program and received their new deal investment of $500,000. Argo is creating a film streaming social ecosystem, where the users and influencers can recommend films, while the filmmakers can choose how to monetize their work, including instantly turning their films into NFT collections.
"We couldn't be more excited to join the YC family," said Arcadiy Golubovich, Argo CEO and Co-Founder. "At Argo, we are on a mission to empower filmmakers to monetize their work and build their community. We are bringing together filmmakers, film festivals, brands, and influencers to provide better recommendations and a more engaging experience. Argo is built to be social with a 'creators first' mentality. We believe that quality short entertainment is the future."
Y Combinator is one of the most renowned startup accelerators in the world and has backed over 3000 companies such as Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Coinbase, and Reddit. To this day, the combined valuation of YC companies totals more than $600 billion.
The marketplace of short fil and short episodic TV is massively underrepresented and underserved. The NFT technology helps Argo revolutionize film distribution by connecting the filmmakers with their audience in a more meaningful way.
"Tens of thousands of short films are made every year," said Arcadiy. "These films generate hundreds of millions of views, yet the filmmakers rarely see any revenue. We're here to change that."
For more information on Argo, its mission, and its content visit www.WatchArgo.com. For more information on Y Combinator and its programs visit www.YCombinator.com.
