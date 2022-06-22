TMCnet News
New York Life Announces Exceptional 2021 Financial Results Underscored by Multiple Company Records
New York Life, America's largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced exceptional financial results for 2021 that highlight the company's enduring stability and financial strength despite the ongoing challenges posed by the global pandemic. New company record results, including $30.7 billion in surplus, $1.4 billion in insurance sales, and $760 billion in assets under management, underscore strong top-line growth while all-time company highs of $16.5 billion in policy owner benefits and dividends and $1.1 trillion in individual life insurance in force in the U.S. showcase New York Life's ongoing commitment to policy owners.
Additionally, New York Life recently declared a record dividend payout of $1.9 billion to eligible participating policy owners in 2022, the largest in company history. The ability to pay a dividend2 in excess of the guarantees provided to policy owners on their whole life cash value growth for a 168th consecutive year underscores New York Life's commitment to delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
"New York Life's 2021 financial results are all the more impressive when considering the environment in which they were achieved," said New York Life Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ted Mathas. "Our long-term orientation served our policy owners and clients well as we continued to successfully navigate numerous challenges including the global pandemic, the historically low interest rate environment, and an evolving competitive landscape. Our 12,000 agents and the company's dedicated employees remain committed to delivering advice, guidance, and service at a time when it is needed the most and to helping clients build better futures for themselves and the ones they love."
The company's record surplus, capital above and beyond the reserves already set aside to pay the benefits New York Life promises, is a key component of the company's strong financial strength ratings. New York Life is one of only two life insurers with the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurance company by all four major rating agencies3.
"Last year, we strengthened our foundational retail insurance business, grew our differentiating strategic business portfolio, and invested in our workforce and industry-leading agency field force, while posting records across our major financial metrics," said New York Life President and CEO-elect Craig DeSanto. "Our results demonstrate how New York Life's mutual business model allows us to operate in the best interests of the company's policy owners and fulfill our mission of providing financial security and peace of mind."
Financial performance highlights as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 include:
ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies3.
Note: "New York Life" or "the company", can refer either separately to the parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (NYLIC), or one of its subsidiaries, or collectively to all New York Life companies, which include NYLIC and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation (NYLIAC), NYLIFE Insurance Company of Arizona (NYLAZ), Life Insurance Company of North America (LINA), and New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY (NYLGICNY). NYLAZ is not authorized in New York or Maine, and does not conduct insurance business in New York or Maine. LINA is not authorized in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York. LINA and NYLGICNY are referred to as the New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (GBS) business. Any discussion of ratings and safety throughout the Report applies only to the financial strength of New York Life, and not to the performance of any investment products issued by the company. Such products' performances will fluctuate with market conditions.
Footnotes
1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2021. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
Policy owners can view audited statutory financial statements by visiting our website, www.newyorklife.com, beginning in mid-March.
5Policy owner benefits primarily include death claims paid to beneficiaries and annuity payments. Dividends are payments made to eligible policy owners from divisible surplus. Divisible surplus is the portion of the company's total surplus that is available, following each year's operations, for distribution in the form of dividends. Dividends are not guaranteed. Each year the board of directors' votes on the amount and allocation of the divisible surplus. Policy owner benefits and dividends reflect the consolidated results of NYLIC and its domestic insurance subsidiaries. Intercompany transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. NYLIC's policy owner benefits and dividends were $8.80 billion and $8.41 billion for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. NYLIAC's policy owner benefits were $5.77 billion and $4.18 billion for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. LINA's policy owner benefits were $1.79 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021.
New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (GBS) business was acquired on December 31, 2020. As a result, for 2021, all indicators include the GBS business, as applicable, and for 2020, only Assets Under Management and Surplus and AVR include the GBS business.
