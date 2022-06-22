[March 15, 2022] New Research Shows Enterprises Are Not as Mobile-First as They Think They Are

Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., has partnered with Hanover Research on a new survey of IT leaders to understand where organizations are after two years of pandemic disruption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005073/en/ 2022 Enterprise Mobility Outlook Report http://www.stratixcorp.com/2022-enterprise-mobility-outlook (Graphic: Business Wire) The pandemic accelerated mobile-driven digital transformation to solve challenges like Buy Online Pick Up in Store and contactless transactions. The benefits of mobile-such as improved productivity and nimbleness-should have enterprises adopting mobile-first principles that put mobility at the heart of strategy, operations, and user experiences. What the survey found is that while 53% of companies think of themselves as mobile-first, only 29% actually achieved a 'High' Mobile-First Score. The reality is they have a long way to go. "As an enterprise mobility leader, we're constantly evaluating what's working, what's not, and how new innovations can help drive better business outcomes for our customers," explained Stratix Senior Vice Presidet Marketing Elizabeth Klingseisen. "Our Mobile-First Score assesses how well organizations are leveraging mobile technology with holistic strategies, well-managed mobile environments, and proactive digital transformation. What we found is some complacency across enterprises who think they are Mobile-First when in fact, they are not. That means they're missing opportunities for higher efficiency, cost savings, and competitive advantages."



"We developed this survey in partnership with Stratix to assess how far along large and mid-size organizations who rely on mobile are in implementing a mobile-first strategy," Anil Prahlad, Chief Research Officer with Hanover Research said. "Our analysis found that these organizations face many challenges in managing their mobile environments, especially in areas such as device use and support." Additional findings from the report include:

Big differences in Mobile-First Scores and self-assessment between industries, with manufacturing & supply chain scoring lowest and field services highest

Despite the buzz around Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in recent years, only 14% of devices in organizations are BYOD

61% of organizations are planning to change their shared device strategies

83% of organizations are having some level of difficulty finding qualified IT staff

66% of organizations place a high priority on remote operations to reduce their carbon footprint The full survey results and findings can be found in the Stratix 2022 Enterprise Mobility Outlook research report. You can also listen to the analysis from Elizabeth Klingseisen in our Enterprise Mobility Insights podcast.

