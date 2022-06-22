TMCnet News
|
New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment (Vol. IRW-C) by Maxtech International, Inc.
SARASOTA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2022 edition of its market research report on Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment markets (Vol. IRW-C).
In 2020-2021, the Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging Equipment market underwent significant changes due to the rise of the Covid pandemic.
The report forecasts market sizes for Infrared Imaging and Thermometry through 2027. Six-year forecasts are provided separately for cooled and uncooled infrared imaging equipment in the following application areas: Predictive Maintenance (condition monitoring), Building/HVAC Inspection, Process Control, Research & Development, Traditional Nondestructive Testing, Law Enforcement, Hunter's Thermal Sights, Automotive Night Vision (including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous/Self-driving cars), Aircraft Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS/EFVS), Firefighting, Surveillance/Security, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) and Consumer/Emerging (including smartphones). Dual-Use applications covered include Weapon Sights, Soldier Sights,Vehicle Sights, Airborne and Ground applications and others. However, strictly military systems (infrared missile seekers, targeting systems, etc.) are not covered in this report.
Market shares of leading supplier companies are provided and Company Profiles for 60 companies worldwide are detailed. Market shares are given separately for suppliers of:
What's new in this report?
For additional information, please see: http://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-C.aspx
Related Links
Recent Headlines from Infrared Imaging News:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-market-research-on-the-world-market-for-commercial-and-dual-use-infrared-imaging-and-infrared-thermometry-equipment-vol-irw-c-by-maxtech-international-inc-301502169.html
SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.
02/17/2012
02/04/2009
Rethinking the Organization: Success Strategies for Hybrid Work
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 11:00-11:55am
Supporting a Work From Anywhere World with Virtual Desktops
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 3:00-3:55pm
Day or Night, All Weather â€“ Radar Satellite Imagery for Business
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 11:00-11:50am