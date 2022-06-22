[March 14, 2022]

New EV Chargers Coming to Saskatchewan

REGINA, SK, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Saskatchewan and across the country.

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $2-million investment in the Saskatchewan Power Corporation to help support the installation of up to 40 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers across Saskatchewan.

This investment, which will make EV charging more accessible to all, is funded through the Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

The Saskatchewan Power Corporation will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. The EV chargers will then be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or at facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by December 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the nes announced today in Saskatchewan, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."







The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

By investing in EV infrastructure, our government is showing leadership on climate action and responding to rapidly increasing demand. Today's investment will help prepare the Prairie transportation network for the future of transportation in Canada.

George Chahal

Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Though there are still a relatively small number of EVs on Saskatchewan roads, it's expected that this market will grow. It's important to prepare for a future where more customers drive electric vehicles and expect the infrastructure to be in place to do so."

Troy King

Acting President and CEO, SaskPower

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.

To date, over 130,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Links



