[March 14, 2022] New SmartDollar Research Reveals What Companies Must Do to Compete for Workers

In a comprehensive new study, Ramsey Solutions' SmartDollar went directly to employees to discover the source of stress, burnout and overwhelming anxiety plaguing workers and fueling The Great Resignation. More than 3,000 employees at companies of all sizes across the United States participated. In the 2022 SmartDollar Employee Benefits Study, employees cite money and personal finances as their top reasons for significant stress. American workers are behind on retirement savings, and they're not sure where to turn for trusted financial advice. The majority (56%) say that when it comes to money, they feel they can't get ahead. 55% say they worry about their finances daily. Plus, nearly half (47%) say they've lost sleep, 45% admit to being distracted, and 36% say they've missed work due to a financial problem. A quarter describe the state of their personal finances as "struggling" or in "crisis." "We already knew 70% of workers are living paycheck to paycheck," said career expert, Ken Coleman. "Now we know exactly how that's affecting them. Companies, take notice! Your employees are stressed out and disengaged. Half of them don't think their company cares about them. A proven financial wellness benefit is a win-win. You help your employees with their biggest source of stress, and you get a more productive and engaged workforce." The study shows a clear contrast between those with a financial wellness benefit and those without. Those with access to a financial wellness benefit were twice as likely to describe their personal finances as "better off than this time last year." And they were three times more likely to call financial planning and educational resources "must-haves" compared to those wh don't have a financial wellness benefit.



"The results of the study are clear," Coleman added. "Employers can't solve every problem their employees have, but they can create a culture of caring. They can show their employees how to keep more of what they earn instead of throwing it all at consumer debt. They can increase 401(k) participation, help people retire with dignity, reduce expensive turnover, and win the recruiting war that's going on out there right now." Additional key survey findings include:

73% of employees say they wish their employer offered more resources to help them manage their finances.

82% of those who do have a financial wellness benefit say it has made a "moderate to significant impact" on their personal finances.

Those who feel cared for by their employer and feel like their employer invests in them are less likely to change jobs.

Most employees are unfamiliar with and don't have access to a financial wellness benefit.

Many change jobs seeking better work life balance, benefits and career growth, but compensation is the top reason cited for changing jobs. The full study can be found at ramseysolutions.com/smartdollar2022study. About The 2022 SmartDollar Employee Benefits Study 3,090 full-time employees answered a 93-question survey at companies with between 25 to 3,000 employees who have benefits through their employers. Ramsey Solutions worked with third-party sample provider Dynata to reach respondents and collect data between January 10, 2022, and January 25, 2022. About Ramsey Solutions Ramsey Solutions is committed to empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership and personal development using biblically based, commonsense principles and education. Every day, Ramsey Solutions reaches millions with nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, No. 1 national bestselling books, products and courses, and industry-renowned podcasts and video channels. Ramsey Solutions' world-class speakers and authors give inspiration, practical advice and hope to audiences across the country. Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 1,000 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com. About SmartDollar Ramsey Solutions' SmartDollar is Dave Ramsey's complete solution for financial wellness in the workplace. The SmartDollar program educates, inspires and empowers employees to proactively take control of their money and break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. SmartDollar is a fully digital product that teaches employees to budget, pay off debt and save for retirement. The mission of SmartDollar is to help employees change their behavior toward money so they can use their largest wealth-building tool, their income, to save and invest instead of paying consumer debt. Learn more at smartdollar.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005168/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]