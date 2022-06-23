TMCnet News
|
New Indigenous NFT project blazing a trail for Indigenous digital media content, cultural sharing, and fundraising for underfunded Indigenous green and new tech projects.
Are NFT's a viable way for Indigenous projects to crowd-fund?
VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Mission Statement
400 Drums is dedicated to supporting Indigenous artists, elders, language speakers, and tour operators to harness new online platforms to monetize their craft while sharing their teachings and stories.
Among all ancient cultures, are the common threads. The 400 Drums project aspires to explore, contemplate, communicate and reflect these common threads such that we might dream a new future in balance with the earth and all relations once again.
Behind The Drum
400 Drum is a series of NFTs derived from one-of-a-kind Indigenous drums hand crafted by David Fierro of the Okanagan Nation. The drums are hand-painted in Acrylic, with the paints designed by colour theorist Tamara Goddard, who incorporates phosphorescence into the pigments for stunning effects with black lights. David Fierro creates each design on the face of the drums and Tamara Goddard, his partner in life and business, enances the museum-quality art pieces into digital masterpieces.
400 Drums was championed by a team inspired to showcasing Indigenous art as a living expression of culture. The NFT's were designed with this in mind; the graphics, produced by Tamara Goddard, are representative of the medicine wheel, a common thread amongst many Indigenous peoples internationally.
The 400 Drums project is raising funds to:
Coindor Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gVdfpfJz64&t=1271s&ab_channel=Coindor
Let's Make a Drum Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=david+fierro+drum+making
David Fierro: www.ancestrallink.com
Chief Gibby Jacob Back to the Fire Trailer: www.backtothefire.com
Project Developers: Four Our Future Indigenous Economics Ltd. www.fourourfuture.com
Project Partner: Here2Help: www.her2help.community
SOURCE Four Our Future Indigenous Economics
04/08/2009
10/23/2009
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 9:30am
Blockchain Keynote: Blockchain POV - Custody and Blockchain in Banking
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 9:45-10:25am
#TECHSUPERSHOW Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 10:00am