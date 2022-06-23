NEW HIRE ANNOUNCEMENT: Asset Manager Emles Advisors Hires New Marketing Manager

Emles Advisors LLC ("Emles") announced today that Morgan Gaynor has joined as marketing manager. Morgan will oversee and execute the Emles marketing strategy including website, social media, and email marketing.

In her new role, Gaynor oversees Emles' brand development and company messaging to reinforce and expand its presence in the market. Gaynor will report to Tim Darcy, Head of ETF Operations at Emles.

"As Emles continues to grow as a company, we are fortunate to have Morgan lead our marketing and communications efforts," Darcy said. "We are excited to leverage her expertise in financial services digital marketing to keep building the Emles brand and engaging investors and the broader financial market."

Prior to joining Emles, Gaynor was Director of Communications at WBI Investments LLC, where her primary responsibilities included overseeing digital marketing efforts, including website, email, and social media for the firm's separately managed accounts, exchange-traded funds, and portfolio optimization tool. She completed her undergraduate degree at Philadelphi University and received her Master of Business Administration at Monmouth University in 2019.







All future marketing and media inquiries may be directed to Morgan Gaynor at [email protected]

