[March 10, 2022] New Lobbying Firm to Provide Brokers with a Voice and Advocacy in Local and Federal Government

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) released today that the organization will be working with a new lobbying firm, Forbes Tate Partners (FTP). Focused on communication and engagement strategies to reach and engage key audiences, FTP is a bipartisan, comprehensive public affairs firm specializing in government relations, traditional and digital communications, grassroots advocacy, third-party coordination, insights, polling, coalition management, and business development. "The broker community is thrilled that Forbes Tate will represent our interests in government affairs," said Katie Sweeney, CEO of AIME. "The strategies they're advancing will effectively suit our needs by growing our footprint, increasing our impact, and building our reputation exponentially. Additionally, they will help us fight for a voice for the broker channel and champion consumers from all backgrounds." FTP's Senior Vice President, Kelley Williams, will serve as the lead lobbyist; previously, Kelley was the VP of Government Affairs for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Additionally, FTP's Jeff Strunk, Managing Director, and Trevor Hanger, Senior Vice President, will also act as an adviser. "We are eager to support AIME's ambitious goals and the direction their advocacy work for both mortage brokers and diversified consumers is heading in," said Williams.



AIME launched its Government Affairs Committee in 2021 and has made significant progress since then. In addition to expanding and scaling the organization, FTP will address the most critical issues impacting the broker channel and multifaceted consumers today. In the short term, AIME plans to create a Consumer Advocacy Committee with Subcommittees focused on Black, Hispanic, and Veteran Homeownership, and will continue to focus on issues that brokers face on both a local and national level.

"Several exciting updates will soon be available, including the opportunity for this group to dig deeper into specific lobbying initiatives," said Brendan McKay, President of Advocacy. "The fact that black homeownership is at a low point compared to a decade ago, the wealth gap between Hispanic and white Americans persists, and Veterans are often taken advantage of when obtaining a mortgage or refinancing should be our focus, as well as other challenges the broker community faces." More about Forbes Tate can be read here: https://forbes-tate.com About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME operates with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2022 and beyond. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005953/en/

