TMCnet News
|
New Data Mynt Crypto Payment Processing Platform Gives Merchants Simple, Stable Crypto Payments
Merchants & enterprises can immediately accept crypto with the new Data Mynt payment processing services.
OAKLAND, Calif., March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Retailers and enterprises now have a simple, stable way to adopt crypto payments using the new crypto payment processing solution from Data Mynt, a recognized provider of cryptocurrency payment products. Data Mynt's solution is a robust in-store and Cloud-native crypto form of payment option for global retailers that's designed for seamless integration.
Merchants & enterprises anywhere can immediately accept crypto with the new Data Mynt payment processing services.
Data Mynt's patent pending technoogy enables merchants and enterprises to expand their payment options for their customers and partners while allowing the parties to keep significantly more of their crypto assets when transacting on public blockchains. At the same time, it reduces payment processing costs and eliminates frictions such as chargebacks and crypto price volatility.
Blockchain, wallet and asset-agnostic, the new payment processor enables customers to pay in the manner they choose—using their mobile crypto wallet, blockchain and cryptocurrency-of-choice. Ethereum Mainnet was the first blockchain to go live.
"You don't even have to understand crypto to use our payment platform," noted Data Mynt CEO Alex Christian. "It's just a classic win-win. Customers like paying with crypto, and businesses like paying customers, plus the lower fees of crypto transactions."
The dedicated Data Mynt global sales team began rolling out its payment platform in Q1 of 2022.
About Data Mynt
Contact: Faiza Chaudhry
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-mynt-crypto-payment-processing-platform-gives-merchants-simple-stable-crypto-payments-301499738.html
SOURCE Data Mynt
11/16/2009
07/22/2010
12/17/2008
Consultative Security Solution Selling in a Remote Marketplace
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:00-1:25pm
Combining the Trust of Blockchain and Promise of Supply Chain
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Delivering on Expectations: Network Strategies and Tools for Reliable Service Delivery
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 1:00-1:55pm