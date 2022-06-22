[March 09, 2022] New Online Trading Brokerage Brand XPro Markets Launched

JOHANNESBURG, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent months have witnessed another significant growth in the popularity of online trading around the world. With that in mind, global investment firm Ukuchuma Financial Services has announced the launch of its new and much-anticipated trading brand XPro Markets. As of today, the brand's website, platform and services are available to all traders. "Every time we introduce a new trading solution, we are excited," commented the company's spokesperson Celeste Amahle, "but this time we are extra thrilled. Our team of top-notch analysts, financial experts, designers and QA staff have been tirelessly working on XPro Markets for the past couple of weeks, crossing every T and dotting every I in order to make sure it does not fall from the highest level of trading experienc we are able to provide. I'm sure the thousands who have already showed interest in what we have to offer will feel it immediately."



Suited for the trader of 2022 Among the various innovations brought on by this brand is a new type of service standard. The company's facilities have been made accessible in 18 languages, with plans of growing even further in that sense. Live support is also granted on a multilingual basis, through various means of communication. Another field in which XPro Markets seems to be one step ahead of its competitors is the accuracy of resources provided. The brand is very active on social media channels, making sure registered clients as well as those in the process of signing up are kept informed with any important news regarding the markets.

"We've always believed that without a customer-centric approach, a business can't get very far," added Amahle. "This has been a core part of our business strategy from day one." About XPro Markets Even as a new trading brand, XPro Markets has already managed to attract the attention of the industry, mainly thanks to the technological innovation it has brought along. Customers who register with this brand are granted access to the company's WebTrader, which has been designed with the latest security protocols, as well as the globally acclaimed MetaTrader 4. A trading app is also at users' disposal at no extra charge. SOURCE XPro Markets

