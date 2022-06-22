[March 09, 2022]

New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

AURORA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $315,000 investment in Ivy Charging Network, a joint project between Hydro One Limited and Ontario Power Generation (OPG), to install 63 Level 2 EV chargers across Ontario.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers have been available to Ontarians since December 2021. Hydro One Limited and OPG also contributed a combined investment of more than $340,000, bringing the total project cost to more than $650,000.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more E chargers, like the ones announced today in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."







The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"By expanding our network to include Level-2 chargers, Ivy Charging is helping create a better and brighter future through a greener transportation sector while meeting the evolving energy needs of EV drivers today and in the future."

Michael Kitchen

General Manager, Ivy Charging Network

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 130,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

