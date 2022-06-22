[March 09, 2022] New Study Uncovers Behavior and Beliefs of Financial Industry Employees Could Lead to Cybersecurity Risks

The pandemic forced a digital transformation like never before, making the balancing act between security and employee experience more important than ever. While the financial industry fairs better at endpoint security than other industries studied, there are significant gaps between employers' preventative actions and employees' actual behaviors. According to a new study, more than 52 percent of financial industry employees say security policies restrict the way they work and 49 percent admit to finding ways to work around security policies. In its inaugural year, The Endpoint Ecosystem study examines how employees perceive privacy, productivity, and personal well-being in the modern workplace. The study defines the Endpoint Ecosystem as the combination of all the devices, applications and tools plus the employee's experience using that technology. The study presents a groundbreaking look at the tradeoffs between security and employee experience that every employer must face. "The workplace didn't change much for 20 years, then five seismic shifts happened in just two years. In 2020, everyone started working remotely and the global chip shortage began, forcing companies to embrace BYO devices. Then cyber-crime increased by 500 percent just as companies started to hire and onboard remote employees they had never met. As remote work became normalized, people started to quit and find new jobs with more flexibility. We were really curious to understand how these shifts impacted people, especially those working remotely in their home office so we decided to find out through this research study," said Denis O'Shea, founder of Mobile Mentor. "Data from the Endpoint Ecosystem study has given us a new appreciation of the challenge to balance company security and employee experience in the finance industry." The Endpoint Ecosystem study also highlights the following findings specific to the finance industry: All employees have too many passwords in today's digital society, but the finance industry is managing their passwords carelessly. One third of employees write their work passwords in a personal journal and 69 percent dmit to choosing passwords that are easy to remember. Twenty-nine percent admit to storing their passwords in notes on their phone. Finance has a Shadow IT problem. More than 52 percent of employees say security policies restrict the way they work and 40 percent believe at least half of the employees in their organization don't abide by the security policies. Sixty-one percent of workers believe they are more efficient using non-work apps like Dropbox and Gmail. Finance workers largely understand the gravity and financial impact of a security breach. Seventy-four percent of finance workers believe they will get fired for a data breach while 68 percent believe their executives should be fired for a privacy breach. Forty-two percent of finance employees believe they have not been adequately trained on security awareness. However, the data shows that 83 percent of finance workers actually receive security awareness training monthly or quarterly. Seventy-seven percent of finance workers are set up to work from home and 83 percent of employees believe their tools and technology empower them. Finance employees have a very mature attitude towards security at work, which is true until they go home. Shockingly, 46 percent of finance workers allow their family members to use their work devices for personal usage. This is much higher than other industries studied: education at 26 percent; government at 24 percent; and healthcare at 28 percent.



For the complete report on the financial industry, visit www.endpointecosystem.com/finance.

About Mobile Mentor: Mobile Mentor secures and supports the mobile workforce. The company helps clients to find the right balance between corporate security and employee experience. Mobile Mentor secures all devices (laptops, tablets and smartphones) and empowers employees to be productive. The company is certified by Microsoft, Apple and Google. Their goal is to help their clients to become a password-less, server-less and paper-less modern enterprise. Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor is a Microsoft Partner of the Year and Gold Partner with offices in New Zealand, Australia, and in the United States. For more information, please visit www.mobile-mentor.com. About CGK: The Center for Generational Kinetics is a research, speaking, and advisory firm dedicated to separating myth from truth through data. CGK has led more than 65 research studies in multiple languages on four continents. Their clients include many of the most recognizable brands in the world as well as private equity firms and market-shaping start-ups. CGK's team members have been featured in hundreds of media outlets from a cover story in The New York Times to over 200 TV appearances on shows such as 60 Minutes and The Today Show. Adweek called their President a "research guru." The content of this study is freely available to the general public. You are welcome to share any singular data point (or small groups of data points) in presentations, podcasts, radio shows, reports, articles, blog posts, etc. Please always mention the source "a national research study conducted by Mobile Mentor." View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005777/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]