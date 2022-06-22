TMCnet News
New Virtual Selling and Coaching Technologies from Bigtincan Allow Organizations to Bring the Metaverse and Web 3.0 Technologies to Sales Teams and Customers
New Features Dramatically Improve Engagement in Virtual Environments
WALTHAM, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigtincan® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced the availability of a set of technologies that allow organizations to bring Metaverse and Web 3.0 technologies to their sales and customer-facing teams to improve how humans work and how they sell.
According to recent estimates from Forbes magazine and JPMorgan, the Metaverse represents an annual $1 trillion opportunity given that its virtual worlds will "infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years."
The new features and capabilities complement existing Bigtincan XR augmented reality technologies and allow Bigtincan customers to create their own virtual sales showroom. Additionally, Bigtincan customers can now implement virtual coaching to help all users to work in ways that bring anew approach to skills development and customer engagement. These capabilities are important new underpinnings of Bigincan's vision of creating the buying experience of the future.
"Enterprise-grade virtual reality solutions might be new to the market, but they are already making a significant impact," said David Keane, CEO and Co-founder of Bigtincan. "From delivering highly engaging and personalized customer experiences to immersive employee training, Virtual Selling and Coaching technologies have game-changing potential for professional and personal transformation over the next decade."
Technologies announced today include;
Virtual Showroom
Virtual Showrooms are built using Web 3.0 technologies and allow customers to create their own space in the Metaverse that work on all standard VR headsets, mobile devices and computers using the latest generation of modern web browsers. Virtual Showrooms can be viewed inside Bigtincan's Content Hub and shared with end buyers providing a flexible environment that can scale for diversified use. Virtual Showrooms are available now.
Virtual Coaching
Virtual Coaching works with Bigtincan's Learning Hub and Brainshark technologies and will be available for generally available use later in 2022.
