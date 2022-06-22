[March 08, 2022] New Data Finds Common Ground in Addressing Climate Resiliency Among Academics and Beltway Professionals

A recent survey commissioned by global research and development organization Battelle ahead of its forthcoming Conference on Innovations in Climate Resilience shows that more than two-thirds of academics and Beltway professionals believe the implementation of renewable energy solutions is the most important action the United States can take to become more climate resilient. Both groups also identified air quality as well as water, food, and agriculture issues as top health and economic effects they are personally experiencing from climate change. Adaptive solutions are needed immediately, as climate change is already disrupting billions of lives and humanity is not doing enough to limit the suffering, according to the United Nations' latest climate report. In an effort to discuss real solutions for climate resiliency, Battelle will host the first Innovations in Climate Resilience conference on March 29-30, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. This in-person event will bring together public and private sector leaders to discuss solutions and create greater awareness of the complexities of climate resilience and the diverse mix of technologies and policies needed to mitigate the negative environmental and societal impacts of our interconnected world. "Our recent survey indicates there is a strong desire for a strategic, multifaceted approach to addressing the climate crisis, which will be the focus of our discussions at our upcoming Conference on Innovations in Climate Resilience," said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. "As an independent, not-for-profit applied science and technology development company, Battelle is uniquely positioned to bring government leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, engineers and innovators together to problem-solve and pioneer real-life solutions that make a tangible impact." Key findings from th survey include:



Prioritizing energy: Nearly three in four (71%) academics and Beltway professionals believe the government should prioritize renewable energy solutions to help the U.S. become more climate resilient. Over half of academics (53%) and Beltway professionals (52%) also feel that accelerating the transition to electrification and other fossil fuel alternatives is vital to boosting climate resiliency. Roadblocks in climate resilience: Sixty seven percent of academics and 71% of Beltway professionals said they view insufficient education about, and understanding of how, the shifting climate is impacting life as one of the most significant hindrances. The need for more global alignment, planning and execution followed, with 60% of academics and 65% of Beltway professionals. Government action: Half (50%) of the Beltway professionals surveyed said they believe the U.S. should increase government support for climate resilience initiatives and innovation and half (50%) also said there needs to be more emphasis on introducing stronger caps and limits on the nation's top carbon emitters. Becoming More Resilient Together These topics and more will be explored at Battelle's upcoming two-day conference on the Innovations in Climate Resilience, which will feature keynote presentations, platform talks and poster presentations. Experts from a wide swath of public and private sector entities will discuss key climate resilience issues and solutions, such as planning for extreme weather events, decarbonization, water purification, new approaches to farming and food production, technologies to enable a circular economy and much more.

The event's keynote speakers include: National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Program Manager Blake Bextine

Former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Environmental Security Sherri Goodman

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Environment and Energy Resilience) Richard Kidd

Ecospherics Founder and President Sharon Burke

Deputy Assistant Secretary Office of Nuclear Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy Alice Caponiti

Blue Planet Founder and CEO Brent Constantz

Acting Assistant Secretary, Office of Electricity at the U.S. Department of Energy Patricia Hoffman

Head of Greenland Representation in Washington D.C. Kenneth Høegh

Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Eric Hoek "Protecting the health of our planet requires deep integration of different competencies and systems," said Battelle Technical Fellow Justin Sanchez. "By convening leading thinkers across a broad array of industries and areas of expertise, we can make meaningful headway on viable national and global solutions that will strengthen and safeguard our infrastructure and ecosystems and make our climate more resilient." Battelle commissioned market research firm, OnePoll, to conduct an online survey of 493 U.S. college educators, lecturers and researchers and 105 Beltway professionals who work in the government/public sector in the Washington D.C. area. The survey was fielded between January 27 and February 10, 2022. To register for the conference and learn more, visit the Innovations in Climate Resilience Conference website, here. About Battelle Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005869/en/

