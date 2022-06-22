TMCnet News
New Study From Entrust Finds Consumers Prefer Digital Banking Experiences, but Are Concerned About Security
The global transformation of banking and payments has only accelerated over the past few years, and between web trends and a global pandemic, the industry has seen disruption from all angles. Consumers are digitally connected in almost all facets of their lives - and it's evident they expect the same from their banks and payment experiences, with consumers overwhelmingly expressing a preference for digital offerings from their financial institutions. Amid this critical time for banks and credit unions, Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, set out to uncover how this disruption has impacted consumer sentiment, preferences, and habits in its new data study released today, "The Great Payments Disruption."
Entrust surveyed 1,350 consumers from nine countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Australia and Indonesia, who have made or received digital payments in the past 12 months. The results help paint a picture of where the banking industry stands in 2022, and what the future holds as The Great Payments Disruption continues.
"This study highlights how more than ever, consumer banking is about digital interactions first, and that they must create that digital experience with security at its foundation," said Jenn Markey, vice president of product marketing at Entrust. "Our study found both an overwhelming preference for online banking and a significant concern about fraud - in fact, more than two-thirds of consumers in our survey changed their bank or credit union after receiving a fraud or privacy alert. It's clear that financial institutions must meld rich digital experiences with proven security measures such as biometric security solutions to increase consumer trust and loyalty."
The Dawn of a New Baning Landscape
Each section of the study considers a different aspect of the transition in the banking and payments industry as more digital, contactless options become available for consumers. Here are some of the key findings from each section:
To learn more about The Great Payments Disruption and download a full copy of the first report, visit www.entrust.com/c/great-payments-disruption.
About Entrust Corporation
Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they're crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it's no wonder the world's most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.
