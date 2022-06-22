[March 07, 2022] New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway (NOGC) Provides Emergency Preparedness Training to Area First Responders

The New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway (NOGC) Provides Emergency Preparedness Training to Area First Responders. The training sessions will be held at the Westwego Police Department, supporting continuing education for more than fifty area emergency responders and law enforcement officers. Classroom and hands-on training will be provided over the course of three days. "Our goal is to provide first responders in the communities we serve with the knowledge required to help us be the safest and most reliable railroad in North America. The safety for our employees and communities is our primary mission as we strive to provide timely service to our customers," said Michael Agee, NOGC General Manager. The NOGC, recipients of a federal grant from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) in 2020, has matched funds to support this effective training opportunity. The Safety Train, an independent organization that operates a tank car training train equipped with an onboard classroom and tank cars, to enable first esponders to experience hands on instruction involving hazardous materials transportation equipment, will be available to facilitate the training program.



Staffers from Senator Bill Cassidy's office will provide opening remarks. About the New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway

The New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway Company (NOGC), is a former Union Pacific Railroad branch line located outside New Orleans. The NOGC is a 32-mile-long railroad that interchanges with the UP in Westwego, La. The railroad serves over 20 switching and industrial customers and is the only railroad operating east of Avondale, La. on the Westbank of the Mississippi River. About the Safety Train The Firefighters Education and Training Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to providing the necessary equipment and training programs to teach emergency responders, railroad personnel and government officials on how to deal with railroad emergencies. Learn more at thesafetytrain.org. For more information on New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway: https://rgpc.com/railroads/new-orleans-and-gulf-coast-railway-company/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307006064/en/

