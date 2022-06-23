New NSTA Book Shows the Power of Science Notebooks to Engage K-5 Students

Science Notebooks in Student-Centered Classrooms, a new guide published by NSTA Press, demonstrates how using science notebooks is good for both budding scientists and their elementary school teachers. Written by the author of the award-winning NSTA Kids books Notable Notebooks: Scientists and Their Writings, and Exemplary Evidence: Scientists and Their Data, Science Notebooks explain how students can use their notebooks to write down questions and observations, work through puzzling data, or think about new ideas. Teachers can use the notebooks to detect each student's strengths and challenges when participating in the academic work of science.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005137/en/







New NSTA Book Shows the Power of Science Notebooks to Engage K-5 Students (Graphic: Business Wire)

Science Notebooks starts by explaining how to kick off a notebooking practice. Then it offers ways to help students learn to organize information while preserving their own voices and choices. The book also discusses lessons, instructional routines, and assessment techniques that pair well with science notebooks. Throughout, the book's approach aligns with the vision in A Framework for K-12 Science Education, the Next Generation Science Standards, and current research about notebooks.

In June, in conjunction with the release of Science Notebooks, NSTA is hosting a professional book study for K-12 teachers. Jessica Fries-Gaither, author of the new book, along with Kate Soriano, NSTA Standards Implementation Specialist, will present the four-part series, drawing on their collective teaching experience to discuss what notebook philosophy best supports phenomenon-driven, three-dimensional teaching and learning and how to get started with a science notebooking practice.

For additional information, to browse a sample chapter from this title, or to purchase a copy of Science Notebooks in Student-Centered Classrooms and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Bookstore. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 138-page book is priced at $34.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $27.96. (Stock # PB456X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-707-4)

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005137/en/