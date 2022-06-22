[March 03, 2022] New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Calibration Services, with the Market to Reach $8.2 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Calibration Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics".

Companies: 183 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S; Endress+Hauser AG; ESSCO Calibration Laboratory; Fluke Corporation; Keysight Technologies Inc.; Micro Precision Calibration Inc.; Optical Test and Calibration Limited; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; Siemens AG; SIMCO Electronics; Technical Maintenance Inc.; Tektronix Inc.; Tradinco Instrumenten-Apparaten B.V.; Transcat Inc.; Trescal and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Calibration Type (Electrical, Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Physical / Dimensional, Other Calibration Types); End-Use (Electronic Manufacturing, Industrial & Automotive, Communication, Aerospace & Defence, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT- Global Calibration Services Market to Reach US$8.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Calibration service identifies any inaccuracies or variances in mechanical equipment. The need for businesses to improve efficiency and effectiveness of operations by reducing equipment/system downtime is the main growth driver for the calibration services market. Growth in the market is influenced by internal factors such as lab accreditation, service quality and personnel expertise, along with external factors such as general economic conditions and installed base of process instruments. As customers purchasing test and measurement equipment also require calibration, there is sustained demand for calibration services. Growing importance of preventive maintenance and increasing appreciation of its long-term cost savings and benefits will further step up demand for calibration services. The adoption of stringent government regulations is also necessitating industry players to ensure accurate functioning of their testing and measurement devices, thus driving growth in the market. Sustained focus on improving operating efficiency of new as well as existing devices is als fostering adoption of calibration services in various industry verticals. The increased focus on automation is also favoring market growth, since automation has the potential to cut down the time needed to carry out calibrations and also improve overall quality of services. In recent years, the market witnessed the emergence of several 3rd party calibration providers, which has aided the market. Accessibility to 3D imitation fantasy, and 3D printing technology advancements are also auguring well for the market. Further, increasing R&D activities are stimulating market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calibration Services estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.3% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Calibration Services market. The adoption of stringent quality assurance measures and the need to comply with highest quality standards, electrical instruments need to be calibration at regular intervals, thus raising the demand for electrical calibration services. Calibration of mechanical instruments is required as they tend to go off track due to repeated use, exposure to changing air conditions, and mechanical stress. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Calibration Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 23.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Thermodynamic Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Calibration of temperature equipment such as thermostats, thermo-anemometers, chart recorders, thermometers, ovens and freezers, temperature controllers, data logger, and thermocouples is required to be performed once in twelve months, thus augmenting demand for thermodynamic testing. In the global Thermodynamic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$641.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$154.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period. Technological Advancements in Calibration Crucial to Growth

The importance of calibration is expected to grow in tandem with technological advancements and the need for more precise measurements. Ballbar technology that auto-diagnoses machine tool performance is the cornerstone of precision machining operations. Recent advancements in ballbar technology led to the development of wireless ballbar system that can quickly diagnose and quantify machine positioning errors. The 3D printer industry with the need to quickly and cost-effectively measure the relationship between the axes provides lucrative growth opportunities for wireless ballbars. Proper 3D printer calibration is essential for helping the machine perform as expected and achieve the maximum return on investment. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, offer vastly improved portability over traditional manufacturing methods. Additive manufacturing plays a major role in the Industry 4.0 revolution; by facilitating economies of scale thus making microfactories economically efficient; and reshaping global supply chains by strengthening local networks. The pharma industry relies on measurement products in services in a wide variety of ways, including both the research and production process. During the research process, custom calibration sensors are developed to measure a specific variable of interest within the product being researched. Recent developments in temperature sensor technology now make it possible for a sensor to determine if it actually needs calibration, thus eliminating unnecessary lab calibrations. The efficiency and quality of calibration can be improved by integrating the instruments with an automated calibration system, which provides several advantages. With software-based calibration management, end users can automate calibration work from beginning to end; efficiently create, store and manage calibration data; share a database with other plants; achieve seamless communication with documenting calibrators; experience paperless calibration management; and facilitate integration into a maintenance management system. More MarketGlass™ Platform

