TMCnet News
|
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Office Stationery and Supplies, with the Market to Reach $173.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 21; Released: February 2022
Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry
ABSTRACT-
Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach US$173.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Expanding enterprise market, increase in number of offices, and growing number of working population are major factors fueling demand for a range of office use stationery products such as markers, files, folders, diaries, binders, organizers, and writing instruments. The number of start-ups and corporate offices emerging is a potential revenue generating opportunity for market participants. Co-working is also gaining acceptance across several countries due to the flexible working environment and savings in terms of operating costs. The flexible working space segment is proving to be a lure for leading companies and start-ups, presenting growth opportunitie providers of office supplies. Growth in is also aligned with economic developments, cyclic/seasonal trends, technological innovations, lifestyle changes as well as demographic changes.
Apart from the cyclical nature of the industry, yet another noticeable trend is the strong focus of manufacturers on technology developments and product enhancements as a measure to ward off growing threat from Internet and digitalization. Future expansion of the market is likely to be facilitated by business growth, increasing gains for online platforms and rising demand for customized products. The market is also influenced by green initiatives and the increase in adoption of recyclable stationery products by businesses, with the trend being more prominent in developed countries. The trend is prompting vendors to offer stationery products made using recyclable materials. Companies such as Amazon.com, Staples and Office Depot have started offering sustainable products including letterhead and office papers. The growing popularity of the online platform is poised to support the office supplies market. With its numerous benefits, e-commerce is driving various vendors to go online without investing in staff and physical infrastructure while covering a broader client base. The online channel is likely to also gain from adoption of automated billing or checkout points along with increasing investment in marketing and advertising activity by retailers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$155.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US173.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period. Computer/Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$49.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Office Stationery and Supplies market. The declining consumption of paper-based commodities due to rising IT integration and automation presents tremendous growth opportunity for the computer & printer supplies market. In addition, ongoing transition of consumers from tri-color toward ink-cartridges due to their high print quality is anticipated to fuel the demand for printing supplies.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2026
Stationery/Mailing Supplies Segment to Reach $37.7 Billion by 2026
MarketGlass™ Platform
Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android
About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
CONTACTS:
LINKS
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
Follow Us on Twitter
Journalists & Media
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-office-stationery-and-supplies-with-the-market-to-reach-173-5-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301493543.html
SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
09/15/2009
06/29/2010
AI Everywhere and No Talent to Use It: Building an Equitable Workplace
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 10:00-10:55am
The Need for Speed: How Fast can 6G Transmit?
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 2:00-2:25pm
The Future of NFTs and Decentralized Finance
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 10:30-10:55am