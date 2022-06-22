[March 03, 2022] New Xfinity Rewards Program Unlocks a World of Unforgettable Experiences, Early Access to the Latest Technologies, and Special Perks and Discounts for Xfinity Customers

Comcast today announced the launch of Xfinity Rewards, a rewards program for all customers across the country. Xfinity Rewards was built around a simple idea: to give back to customers, just for being a customer, through unique and unforgettable experiences that only Comcast NBCUniversal can deliver. The multi-faceted program spans media and entertainment, sports, music, and technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005652/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) Members enjoy special perks like $1 Movie Rentals, access to free content, discounts at Universal Parks & Resorts, early access to the latest Comcast technologies, products, features like the new xFi Advanced Gateway with Supersonic WiFi, and Xfinity Mobile benefits and savings. Customers can also redeem rewards for unforgettable experiences like exclusive live stream events, have a chance for a meet and greet with Olympic gold-medalist Nathan Chen, a trip to the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas, or tickets to be part of the live audience at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in New York, just to name a few. "The entire Xfinity Rewards experience has been shaped and inspired by our customers. They told us they wanted meaningful rewards rooted in unforgettable experiences, so we've brought together the best of Comcast NBCUniversal to deliver just that," said Jason Wicht, Senior Vice President of Growth Operations. "Xfinity Rewards truly speaks to our mission to connect people to more of what they love, with the most innovative technology available anywhere, while giving back and saying thanks - just for being a customer." How Xfinity Rewards Works Joining Xfinity Rewards is free for customers. Signing up only takes a minute through the Xfinity App or online at xfinity.com/rewards. Upon enrolling, members are placed in Silver, Gold, Platinum or Diamond tier based on how long they've been a customer, with access and the types of rewards based on tenure with Comcast. Rewards are available immediately upon signing up for the program so members can start exploring and enjoying them right away with new opportunities added frequently throughout the year. Launching Xfinity Rewards with Supersonic WiFi Xfinity Rewards is all about unlocking unforgettable experiences - and what better place to start than right at home. Beginning March 4, at 12:00 p.m. EST, Xfinity Rewards iamond members who subscribe to Gigabit Internet will receive early access to Comcast's most innovative and powerful device to date delivering reliable, supersonic WiFi. The next generation Gateway, only from Xfinity, is capable of multi-Gig speeds and can power a house full of hundreds of connected devices all at once. It won't be available to the public until April 2022, but eligible Xfinity Rewards members can redeem this reward beginning March 4 through the Xfinity App or online at Xfinity.com/rewards while supplies last.



Save Hundreds on Xfinity Mobile, Rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction Customers who sign up for Xfinity Rewards can access even more product discounts and perks as part of the program, including up to $150 towards a new Xfinity Mobile device and up to $100 towards new or existing service for Xfinity Mobile customers.

Xfinity Mobile, rated number one in customer satisfaction by ASCI two years in a row, combines the best nationwide cellular 5G with more than 20 million WiFi hotspots to deliver fast speeds and a more flexible way to pay for cellular data. Customers can mix and match between Unlimited or By-the-Gig shared data and can switch back and forth on any line at any time. Xfinity Mobile offers Unlimited data for $30 a line per month when you get 4 lines with Xfinity Mobile. Discounts to Universal Parks & Resorts and Other Comcast NBCUniversal Brands Xfinity Rewards members can experience the action, thrills, and excitement of Universal Orlando's three amazing theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Island of Adventure, and Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park, at specially discounted prices. Enjoy a Universal Orlando Resort 3-day ticket for the price of a regular 2-day admission ticket or save on a 2 Park 1-Day VIP experience for a personally guided tour of Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. There's also a sweepstakes for a 3-night trip for four people to Universal Orlando including roundtrip airfare, accommodations at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and admission to all three theme parks. In addition, Xfinity Rewards members get instant access to exclusive discounts across many popular Comcast NBCUniversal brands - including 20% off merchandise at NBC and Bravo stores, discounts on subscriptions to premium services like GolfPass, NBC Sports Edge, and CNBC Pro, and early access to TODAY's Steals and Deals with Jill Martin. Unforgettable Sports, Music, and Entertainment Experiences Members also have access to experiences and events made possible through Xfinity's wide array of sports, music, and entertainment partnerships - like a VIP experience to watch all the drama unfold live at NASCAR, tickets to NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB games, exclusive virtual cooking demonstrations with award-winning celebrity chefs like Bren Herrera, host of Cleo TV's Culture Kitchen, and Chef G. Garvin of Aspire TV's G. Garvin Live!, virtual meet and greets with Bravolebrities, tickets to top music events like the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas in April, and even a super VIP experience like the chance to meet Olympic gold medalist, Nathan Chen. Simple Delights like $1 Movies and Access to Free Content While there are tons of great experiences, discounts, and perks for being a member of Xfinity Rewards, sometimes the best moments are the simple everyday opportunities to connect with loved ones. In addition to offering tons of great movies for just $1, Xfinity Rewards members can also redeem rewards for movies like The Mighty Ducks, The Minions Movie, In the Heights, and It's a Wonderful Life for free. And there's tons of games and activity kits featuring hit characters from Boss Baby, The Minions Movie, Sing 2, and more to keep the whole family entertained for hours. There's truly something for everyone with Xfinity Rewards. For more information about Xfinity Rewards, download the Xfinity App or visit xfinity.com/rewards. About Comcast Corporation About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005652/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]