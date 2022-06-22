[March 03, 2022] New Campaign Urges Lawmakers for Action Toward Immigration Deal

ARLINGTON, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today two grassroots advocacy organizations, The LIBRE Initiative and Americans for Prosperity, announced an immigration campaign calling on Congress to start working toward solutions that addresses immigration issues facing the country: security at our border, the uncertainty for Dreamers, and the economic and workforce situation in our agricultural industry. 78% of voters support proposed immigration deal The campaign, called Stronger U.S., launches nationally with digital ads and events calling on senators to work in earnest on immigration solutions which hold overwhelming support. It also comes on the heels of the announcement of the Alliance for a New Immigration Consensus – a diverse group of organizations uniting to call on congress for action on Dreamers, Border Security and Ag workforce reforms.

"Congress has a real opportunity to come together and drive solutions to addess real issues facing the American public," said Jorge Lima with AFP. He added that "all across the country and the political spectrum, people are eager to see Congress address the security issues at our border, they are ready to end the uncertainty that Dreamers have faced for 20 years, and they need to see relief on the supply and workforce issues holding back our economy."





As part of their efforts, they are releasing polling showing strong voter support (78%) for a legislation that combines a plan for all the three priorities: border security Dreamers, agriculture workforce reform.



Daniel Garza, the president of The LIBRE Initiative said "Politicians in Washington are failing their constituents. Practical immigration fixes would give us a stronger economy, a stronger border, and a stronger America. An overwhelming number of Americans agree, but Congress cares more about fighting than solving problems. Our call is simple: start by pairing reforms that have broad support and let's start reforming our outdated immigration systems."

Among the highlights of the poll include:

believe congress should act on border security before the 2022 elections. Read polling memo here, and read the deck format here. To learn more about The LIBRE Initiative you can visit their website here, and to learn more about American for Prosperity visit their website here. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-campaign-urges-lawmakers-for-action-toward-immigration-deal-301494573.html SOURCE The LIBRE Initiative; Americans for Prosperity Foundation

