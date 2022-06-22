[March 02, 2022] New Relic Launches New Kubernetes Experience

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today launched a new Kubernetes experience that brings together Kubernetes application and cluster performance data in a single user interface within New Relic One Application Performance Monitoring (APM), to help developers build more performant applications. In addition to removing silos between APM and infrastructure monitoring, engineers are alerted of issues via a real-time activity stream and can correlate performance anomalies with one-click logs for faster troubleshooting. The experience is included as an essential part of the all-in-one New Relic One observability platform that allows engineers to get 3X+ more value than the competition, which requires provisioning separate SKUs with disjointed experiences and agent-based pricing models. According to industry data from CNCF and New Relic, container and Kubernetes adoption have gone mainstream: usage has risen across organizations globally, with 93% of responding organizations using or planning to use containers in production, and 96% of respondents using or evaluating Kubernetes. However, Kubernetes does not come without challenges: developers are primarily focused on application performance, and ops professionals spend their time maintaining the performance and reliability of the underlying infrastructure - in this case, Kubernetes clusters, nodes, pods, and myriad other resources. The lines between application and infrastructure are blurred in Kubernetes environments, and if developers cannot understand underlying cluster performance, they lose the ability to optimize their container-based applications. New Relic's new Kubernetes experience fills this gap by providing developers and IT operators with the following capabilities directly within New Relic One APM: Cohesive experience - Analyze APM and Kubernetes cluster performance data in a single, curated UI, eliminating the need to navigate between APM and Infrastructure to manually correlate data.

- Analyze APM and Kubernetes cluster performance data in a single, curated UI, eliminating the need to navigate between APM and Infrastructure to manually correlate data. Real-time activity stream - Get alerted to Kubernetes events and critical issues in real time without switching context in a real-time activity stream.

Get alerted to Kubernetes events and critical issues in real time without switching context in a real-time activity stream. Logs in context - View and analyze all contextual logs to iolate bottlenecks and perform correlation analysis.

View and analyze all contextual logs to iolate bottlenecks and perform correlation analysis. Metrics in context - View selectable metrics to correlate and investigate performance anomalies side-by-side.

View selectable metrics to correlate and investigate performance anomalies side-by-side. 3X+ more value - Realize higher value on your investments as compared to the competition with agent-based pricing based on New Relic One's simple and predictable US$0.25 per GB and per-user fees.



New Relic's new Kubernetes experience is now available to all full platform users of the New Relic One platform - the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools and predictable consumption pricing instead of disjointed SKU bundles. All existing customers can access this new capability without any additional cost as part of their New Relic One account. New customers can sign up and start using the experience for free, no credit card needed. For more information, check out our blog or visit www.newrelic.com.

About New Relic As a leader in Observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform for all telemetry-metrics, events, logs and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why'. Delivered through the industry's only customer-centric consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps more than 15,000 companies including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, TopGolf, REI, Australia Post, Signify Health, ZALORA and WFS improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the 'why' with New Relic at www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's new Kubernetes experience, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005159/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]