New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Mobile Data Traffic, with the Market to Reach 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month Worldwide by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mobile Data Traffic - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Global Mobile Data Traffic Market to Reach 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Data Traffic estimated at 84 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 220.8 Million Terabytes per Month by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28% over th analysis period. Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 30.4% CAGR to reach 196.5 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Social Networking segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Mobile Data Traffic market. Mobile video especially is gaining tremendous popularity over the last few years with video-on-demand, video telephony and video messaging capturing a significant share of the market's revenue. The rise in mobile video is primarily driven by increasing investment in social video and mobile-friendly Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) platform. In the recent past, social networking has emerged as one of the most performed Internet-based activity among smartphone users. The ever-growing numbers of smartphone users accessing social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google+ clearly demonstrate the penchant for these sites among smartphone owners.
Internet of Things (IoT), the newest 'tech' model emerging in the global IT landscape, is poised to wield significant influence on future mobile data traffic volumes. The IoT model focuses on bringing together the worldwide reach of 'Internet' and the unique ability to monitor, access and control real-world elements including systems, equipment, machinery and infrastructure through sophisticated technologies such as sensor networks and smart robotics. While the impact of IoT on industrial sector is expected to be enormous, the innovative model is also expected to wield similar influence in household/residential, commercial enterprise and institutional sectors. Ability of IoT in allowing various entities to remotely access, operate, and control appliances, systems and solutions is poised to drive demand for IoT in residential and other non-industrial facilities. IoT networks, whether located in industrial or residential or enterprise environments, require seamless Internet connectivity to generate consistent and reliable performance. Given the fact that a large number of connected devices exist in an IoT network including smartphones and other mobile devices, IoT holds immense potential in driving volume growth in mobile data traffic.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.6 Million Terabytes per Month in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 61 Million Terabytes by 2026
The combination of an extensive smartphone user base, data-intensive applications and huge data plans are anticipated to increase mobile data traffic in North America region. A growing number of enterprises are utilizing mobile devices, to leverage the intuitiveness, ubiquity and affordability of these devices in enterprise communication. Mobile devices have over the years enlarged their audience base, offering much desired 'anytime' and 'anywhere' flexibility in execution of various enterprise functions, especially in core areas of sales, marketing and customer support. Inclusion of mobile devices in enterprise communication is increasingly being observed in sectors such as IT, banking & financial services, insurance, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, media, marketing, advertisement, retail, and logistics & distribution. While key benefits offered in enterprise communication continue to drive demand for mobile devices, increased role of these devices in day-to-day lives of employees in voice communication, emailing/messaging, and social networking etc., are pressuring enterprises to integrate mobile devices in their corporate IT infrastructure. Enterprises are adding new hardware and software solutions to enhance the capability of their IT networks to seamlessly support connected mobile users.
Long-term growth of data in North America is expected to be favored by increasing focus of customers on immersive services using augmented and virtual reality. The region is estimated to hold a commanding position in terms of 5G subscription penetration over the coming years. Mobile data traffic is anticipated to exhibit similar growth patterns in Western Europe. India is anticipated to make a significant contribution to mobile data traffic in Asia-Pacific in the coming years. India witnessed a significant wave of digitalization and smartphone subscriptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted a large number of people to embrace digital services. The trend along factors like remote working and increasing dependence on mobile networks for staying connected are leading to a notable spike in smartphone-based monthly data usage.
Audio Segment to Reach 4.7 Million Terabytes per Month by 2026
