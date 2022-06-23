TMCnet News
New York Red Bulls Name Venuetize Official Mobile App Provider
TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Red Bulls announced today a multi-year partnership with Venuetize establishing them as the club's "Official Mobile App Provider" and renewing their partnership. The Red Bulls will continue to work with Venuetize to further enhance existing mobile app capabilities including Red Bulls radio broadcasts, mobile ordering, and ticketing. New functionality from Venuetize will focus on mobile payments and an expanded loyalty program for Red Members.
"Nothing is more important to our business than delivering value to our client base to the point where they want to renew and continue to grow with us," said Craig Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer at Venuetize. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the New York Red Bulls and be their trusted partner for all things mobile-first."
"With our constant focus of improving and evolving the fan experience, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Venuetize," said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "Our mobile app will provide more access, engagement, and convenience for Red Members and our loyal fans."
The Red Bulls app, powered by Venuetize, initially launched in 2018. Along ith the Red Bulls, Venuetize has partnerships with teams across 9 professional sports leagues, including two other MLS teams.
To learn more visit, https://www.newyorkredbulls.com/app/.
