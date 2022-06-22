[March 01, 2022] New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences: Berenberg Thematic Software Conference on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Morgan Stanley Tech Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. PT. The live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why.' Delivered through the industry's only consumption ricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, Chegg, Gojek, REI, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS) and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Uncover the 'why' with New Relic at www.newrelic.com.



