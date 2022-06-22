TMCnet News
|
New Epson OmniLink TM-L100 Liner-Free Thermal Label Printer Offers Our Broadest Media Support
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the expansion of digital orders, ecommerce and delivery, hospitality and retail businesses need POS technology solutions that can help streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers. To meet ever-growing demand for digital orders, including buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and delivery, Epson today announced the OmniLink® TM-L100 – a liner-free compatible (LFC) thermal label printer offering Epson's most flexible liner-free media support. Featuring tablet-friendly connectivity options, enhanced performance and improved usability, the OmniLink TM-L100 provides Epson's broadest media support and can adapt to the changing workflows of today's retail and hospitality environment.
"The retail and hospitality industries have changed dramatically in the last two years, but one thing remains the same – customers expect seamless purchasing experiences," said David Vander Dussen, product manager, Business Systems, Epson America. "With the increase of digital orders and delivery, the new OmniLink TM-L100 offers businesses our broadest media support available for liner-free thermal label printing. Its advanced functionality and flexible connectivity also helps merchants improve order accuracy, increase labor efficiency and streamline workflows to help ensure customer satisfaction."
Our Broadest Media Support
Flexible Connectivity
As e-commerce and online ordering continues to skyrocket, the OmniLink TM-L100 is online order ready and can retrieve orders from a web server and print from web-based applications utilizing Server Direct Print technology without installing any additional hardware or POS software integration. Designed specifically with fast-paced merchants in mind, additional features include:
Availability
About Epson
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).
1 Rated printhead and cutter lives are only estimates based on normal use of the printer with the following media only, with printer operated at room temperature and normal humidity: Model TF50KS-EY: NIPPON Paper Industries Co., Model 150PLS-LST: Ricoh Co., Ltd., Model HTFC14, Documotion Research, Inc., Models 9023-1274, 9023-1253, 9023-1823, 9023-1397, 9023-1275, 9023-1257: Iconex LLC , Ltd. Epson's statements about reliability levels are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media.
EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-omnilink-tm-l100-liner-free-thermal-label-printer-offers-our-broadest-media-support-301492363.html
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
11/01/2011
06/05/2009
The Compelling Case for LiDAR
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm
Exhibitor Setup
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 8:00am-3:30pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 10:00am