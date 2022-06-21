[February 28, 2022] New Cleancode Platform Creates Transparency and Accountability Around Facility Cleaning

Cora Technologies today launched cleancode®, a web-based platform built to track, schedule and validate facility cleaning using QR codes that makes it easy for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to clean and safe facilities. Cleancode helps facility managers and property managers make smart decisions based on building intelligence to improve cleaning operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005766/en/ New Cleancode Platform Creates Transparency and Accountability Around Facility Cleaning (Photo: Business Wire) "Facility cleanliness is more important now than ever before," said Chase Carlson, CEO, Cora Technologies. "With a quick scan of a QR code, building occupants can engage with the cleaning platform in real time leading to their increased confidence as well as enhanced accountability by cleaning professionals. It also helps businesses leverage dta within their cleaning programs to improve occupant and visitor satisfaction and achieve compliance with third-party certifications."



Cleancode has no hardware or apps; it is accessed easily by scanning QR code decals placed strategically throughout a facility in high touch and high-traffic areas called zones. Each QR code provides access to a real-time countdown to the next cleaning of that specific area as well as a full cleaning history. Visitors can sign up to receive text alerts on real-time cleaning activity, submit service requests and score overall cleanliness. Through a powerful client portal, facility operators build intelligence behind their cleaning programs with dashboard metrics allowing them to review and address service requests, understand which areas haven't been cleaned on schedule or that need to be cleaned to a higher standard, deploy cleaning teams more efficiently and much more.

"Cleancode is an essential component of a successful facility management strategy," Carlson added. "The platform is a connection between cleaning professionals, building operators and the general public. It helps businesses uphold brand reputation and create a competitive edge in a world increasingly focused on cleanliness." For more information about Cleancode, visit www.cleancode.us. About Cora Technologies Cora Technologies is a software company focused on innovating new technologies for the cleaning and service industry. Cora's products enhance the productivity of cleaning professionals, create visibility and transparency around cleaning and provide reporting measures to achieve compliance and assurance around health and safety. Cora is founded on the expertise and leadership of a 30-year old building service contractor for the advancement of its business as well as the industry as a whole. For more information, visit www.cleancode.us. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005766/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]