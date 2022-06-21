[February 28, 2022] New Shelf2Cart™ Brand Unites M&M Label Company, BridgePoint Solutions Group, and ReadyFlow Printing

Shelf2Cart™, a new innovative label, signage and retail supply company brings M&M Label, BridgePoint Solutions, and ReadyFlow Printing together to create a one-stop shop for retail labels, signage and supplies. Shelf2Cart is focused on the retail markets, including grocery and retail, college and universities, food and beverage, convenience stores and commissaries. Shelf2Cart's product line includes a wide array of stock and custom labels - including branded, color weigh scale labels, stock and custom signage, printers, ribbons, toner, ink, shelf clips and other retail supplies. Their custom label printing system, The Merchandiser®, allows for on-demand printing that is colorful, affordable, and impactful with a premium look that takes your weigh scale labels from Scale to Upscale™. Shelf2Cart also offers custom graphic design and printing expertise, including digital and flexographic printing, multi-web laminations and custom die cutting. Shelf2Cart's unique product offering and service team partner with retailers to help elevate the shopper experience and grow sales through more premium-looking products to help move more merchandise from shelf to cart. "We're extremely excited to bring these strong brands together under one banner," said Tim Mlnarik, Director of Sales and Marketing for Shelf2Cart. "The move will provide our customers wih a greater selection of merchandising solutions through additional capabilities, product offering and services. The Shelf2Cart brand aligns with our overall mission to help customers drive sales growth, build their brand integrity, and, provide a better in-store customer experience."



"Uniting the three businesses into our brand, Shelf2Cart, expresses our commitment to continuously evolve our software solutions, innovative portfolio of labels and services into the best in-class grocery solution," said Jeff Fielkow, C.E.O of I.D. Images, LLC. About M&M Label Company

M&M Label Company, based Danvers, Massachusetts, is a leader in providing complete labeling solutions to customers in the food and beverage, grocery and retail, manufacturing, and the college and university industries, as well as a range of others. About BridgePoint Solutions Group BridgePoint Solutions Group is a complete retail services provider with active involvement in supermarkets, pet supplies, hardware, hotel and hospitality, pharmacy, and many other related sectors. BridgePoint offers a range of retail products and services including shelf clips, sign tags, custom signage, graphic design services and more. About ReadyFlow Printing ReadyFlow Printing is a high quality flexographic and offset printer that supplies the grocery industry with shelf signage and unique pen sets that allow customers to continuously change shelf signage on demand. ReadyFlow Printing is based out of Rogers, Arkansas. About I.D. Images I.D. Images, a leading manufacturer of converted label products, specializes in providing label solutions from supply chain management to brand protection. The company serves a variety of end markets including Transportation and Logistics, Food and Beverage, Consumer Durables and Healthcare and has facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Oregon, California, Arkansas, and Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.idimages.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005063/en/

