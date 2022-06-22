[February 28, 2022] New Technology Era in Cryptocurrency

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The field of crypto technology is all set to transition into a new era, thanks to a suite of mining hardware introduced by BITMANU. This promising blockchain technology startup has not only taken mining profitability to a new level, but also made the benefits of crypto mining available to small time mining enthusiasts without any prior experience. In its quest for higher mining efficiency and profitability, this industry has recently experienced the emergence of the groundbreaking ASIC technology. Compared to the traditional GPU based systems that are designed to perform multiple functions, ASIC miners are more efficient because they are designed specifically for mining. BITMANU has created a paradigm shift here by delivering the first ever line of 3nm ASIC miners.

On reiewing the technical specifications of BITMANU products, what stand out are the exceptional hash rates of its BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners. The company’s basic product BM1 offers hash rates of 380 TH/s, 40 GH/s, 2.5 GH/s, and 3 MH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. On the other hand, for the most powerful BM Pro, these figures in the same order are 1950 TH/s, 200 GH/s, 13 GH/s, and 16 MH/s. No other company so far has been able to match these hash rates.







BITMANU miners have already become a preferred choice for investors looking to up their mining game by earning higher profits. Some BM Pro users, for example, have earned a monthly profit of $18k by mining Bitcoin.



Also, a high percentage of BITMANU customers are first-time miners with zero knowledge or experience. This is another significant development for the industry because BITMANU is the first company to design mining products that can be used by all to start making profits within just a month.





To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com



About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

Richard Blainey richard (at) backlinksguru.com

