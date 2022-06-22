[February 27, 2022] New Data Shows How Grocery Shopii Accelerates Grocers' eCommerce Revenues

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers are in, and a recent rollout of white-label meal planning platform Grocery Shopii at an independent Southwestern grocery chain far exceeded expectations in terms of online sales, site visits, and overall customer value provided by food-techâ€™s hottest innovation. Reasor's Foods, a 17-store banner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, went live with Grocery Shopii last summer under their white-label RecipeToTable brand. Reasor's uses Freshop for its eCommerce solutions, which Grocery Shopii has successfully integrated into its meal-planning technology since early 2021. The results so far from Reasor's show that Grocery Shopii has: Turbocharged Online Checkouts. Customers are more likely to complete their shopping all the way through to payment — significantly combating cart abandonment. Reasor's shoppers who engaged with RecipeToTable showed a 500% increased checkout rate.

Enhanced Stickiness. Site visits by RecipeToTable shoppers are more than double what they are for shoppers who don't use the recipe shopping platform, and their user sessions are 4 times higher.

Boosted Basket Size. Customers spend 8.6% more online when recipes drive the shopping experience on RecipeToTable. These findings highlight a storyline that is key to Grocery Shopii's success: Customer behavior changes when recipes are added to the digital grocery-shopping experience. By using machine learning and trending recipes from top food influencers, Grocery Shopii is able to expedite meal planning and online grocery shopping to five minutes or less. "Grocery Shopii was designed as a direct response to my own frustration trying to order groceries online for my family," said CEO Katie Hotze, a digital marketer and longtime tech-industry consultant who launched Grocery Shopii in 2019. "We take the pain out of that prcess by flooding the online grocery shopping journey with fresh recipes from authorities in the food world, all of which can be added to your cart in a click."



Along with Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Michael Johnson and Culinary Director (and Slice of Jess blogger) Jessica Bentley, Hotze is launching new features, functionalities, and expansions for Grocery Shopii in its quest to streamline the digital grocery shopping experience for all. "We're thrilled but not surprised that the numbers from Reasor's align with and exceed our predictions for how impactful Grocery Shopii can be," Johnson said. "It's a platform that aims to benefit shoppers and independent grocers alike, so it's very satisfying to see those goals come to life."

Added David Peterson, Vice President of Retail Operations, Merchandising and Marketing, for Reasor's: "It's remarkable to see the clear and immediate effects that Grocery Shopii has had on our eCommerce performance. As an independent grocer, we have to take advantage of every opportunity to stay competitive, and Grocery Shopii has enabled us to do just that." Hotze and Peterson will be presenting their digital growth findings at the largest gathering of independent grocery retailers and wholesalers, food retail industry executives, manufacturers and suppliers at the NGA Show 2022 on Monday, February 28. ABOUT REASOR'S

Reasor's recently joined Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) as a new banner of stores for the regional grocer. With Reasor's, BGC has more than 200 stores with more than 19,000 employee-partners serving in four states. The BGC family of stores operates four other banners including Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire's and Spring Market, in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. BGC's mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values of excellent service, integrity, great teams and focus on the future. BGC was recognized as a Great Place to Work for 2020 and 2021.



ABOUT GROCERY SHOPII

Incubated in 2019 and launched in May 2020, Grocery Shopii is a simple, subscription-based integrative solution for small and mid-sized grocers. By offering meal planning options alongside the shopping journey, Grocery Shopii empowers small grocers who lack access to competitive resources while inspiring healthier families by connecting people with real food. Founded by digital marketer and working mom Katie Hotze as a direct response to Hotze's own dissatisfaction with online grocery shopping, Grocery Shopii provides real solutions for busy families seeking to integrate meal planning into the shopping experience. While the greater retail industry has grown complacent to the fact that only 30 percent of grocery shoppers actually check out online, Grocery Shopii combats cart abandonment with machine learning, using recipe and thoughtful automation to expedite meal planning and online grocery shopping to five minutes or less. Grocery Shopii is totally free to shoppers. For more information on Grocery Shopii and its upcoming expansions, visit www.groceryshopii.com. Media Contact Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, [email protected] SOURCE Grocery Shopii

