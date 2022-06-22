TMCnet News
New Data Shows How Grocery Shopii Accelerates Grocers' eCommerce Revenues
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers are in, and a recent rollout of white-label meal planning platform Grocery Shopii at an independent Southwestern grocery chain far exceeded expectations in terms of online sales, site visits, and overall customer value provided by food-techâ€™s hottest innovation.
Reasor's Foods, a 17-store banner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, went live with Grocery Shopii last summer under their white-label RecipeToTable brand. Reasor's uses Freshop for its eCommerce solutions, which Grocery Shopii has successfully integrated into its meal-planning technology since early 2021.
The results so far from Reasor's show that Grocery Shopii has:
These findings highlight a storyline that is key to Grocery Shopii's success: Customer behavior changes when recipes are added to the digital grocery-shopping experience. By using machine learning and trending recipes from top food influencers, Grocery Shopii is able to expedite meal planning and online grocery shopping to five minutes or less.
"Grocery Shopii was designed as a direct response to my own frustration trying to order groceries online for my family," said CEO Katie Hotze, a digital marketer and longtime tech-industry consultant who launched Grocery Shopii in 2019. "We take the pain out of that prcess by flooding the online grocery shopping journey with fresh recipes from authorities in the food world, all of which can be added to your cart in a click."
Along with Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Michael Johnson and Culinary Director (and Slice of Jess blogger) Jessica Bentley, Hotze is launching new features, functionalities, and expansions for Grocery Shopii in its quest to streamline the digital grocery shopping experience for all.
"We're thrilled but not surprised that the numbers from Reasor's align with and exceed our predictions for how impactful Grocery Shopii can be," Johnson said. "It's a platform that aims to benefit shoppers and independent grocers alike, so it's very satisfying to see those goals come to life."
Added David Peterson, Vice President of Retail Operations, Merchandising and Marketing, for Reasor's: "It's remarkable to see the clear and immediate effects that Grocery Shopii has had on our eCommerce performance. As an independent grocer, we have to take advantage of every opportunity to stay competitive, and Grocery Shopii has enabled us to do just that."
Hotze and Peterson will be presenting their digital growth findings at the largest gathering of independent grocery retailers and wholesalers, food retail industry executives, manufacturers and suppliers at the NGA Show 2022 on Monday, February 28.
