[February 24, 2022] New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $20.3 Billion Global Market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics ." The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year Edition: 19; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 4719

Companies: 266 - Players covered include 3M Company; BHflex Co., Ltd.; Career Technology (MFG.) Co., Ltd.; Flexium Interconnect, Inc.; Fujikura Ltd.; Ichia Technologies, Inc.; Interflex Co., Ltd.; MFS Technology; Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX); Newflex Technology Co., Ltd.; Nippon Mektron, Ltd.; Nitto Denko Corporation; SIFlex Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Xiamen Hongxin Electron-Tech Co., Ltd.; Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT) and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Double Sided, Rigid-Flex, Single Sided, Multilayer, Other Types); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT- Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach US$20.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Flexible circuitry is an enabling technology that plays a pivotal role in addressing current and future design requirements of the end-use electronic goods. Flexible printed circuits boards (FPCBs) are employed to deliver electrical connectivity and mechanical support for different electronic components. FPCBs are increasingly supplanting rigid PCBs, particularly in applications where thickness is a major constraint. Increasingly, these circuits are finding usage in a wide variety of electronic products, including in niche segments such s wearable devices. Another factor driving growth is that designers and fabricators have the option of choosing from simple to advanced forms of versatile interconnects, providing them with various assembly possibilities. As demand for end-use products such as LCD TVs, mobile phones, medical devices and other electronics devices in various end-use sectors continues to witness significant growth, demand for flexible circuits is expected to record substantial growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market. Rigid-flex circuitry helps withstand vibrations, and even load changes, enabling designers to make better use of available space. New innovations in this space are turning rigid-flex circuits to operate in more rugged environments, such as sport motorcycles. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026

The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 14.37% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Significant investments in flex PCBs production technology by semiconductor producers are likely to propel market growth in the North America region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to rising adoption of flex PCBs in electronics, aerospace and military, smart automotive, and IoT application areas. In Europe, the rising use of automotive electronics is leading to the growing application of flex PCBs in the automotive sector.

Single Sided Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

Single-Sided Flexible Circuits, the most common type of flexible circuit, have one layer of conductor on a flexible base of dielectric film. Single-sided flexible circuits are highly cost effective given their simple design. Their slim and lightweight construction makes them suitable for wiring-replacement or dynamic-flexing applications including disk drives and computer printers. In the global Single Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.8 Million by the year 2026. More MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide. Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years. CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected] LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./ Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes Journalists & Media

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-20-3-billion-global-market-for-flexible-printed-circuit-boards-by-2026--301488840.html SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]