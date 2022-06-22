TMCnet News
New Study From StrategyR Highlights A $27.3 Billion Global Market For Electric Vehicle Polymers By 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electric Vehicle Polymers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 5; Released: February 2022
ABSTRACT-
Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market to Reach US$27.3 Billion by the Year 2026
The manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) uses materials that are lightweight which can substitute metal parts so as to lessen the vehicle weight. Polymers are used in the making of several exterior and interior vehicle parts such as panel, dashboard, bumper, trim, wheelhouse, powertrain, other components under the hood, roof components, and components in the doors, among others. Battery-powered electric vehicles or BEVs increased production is propelling the advancement of high-performance polymers having enhanced properties to satisfy the requirements of electric propulsion. BEV sales are anticipated to increase constantly as BEV technology is developing simultaneously with energy density and battery capacity whereas the vehicles are getting more autonomous and more connected. Polymers consumption in the automotive sector is anticipated to grow constantly and the growth rates are anticipated to b based on applications and types of plastic used in automobiles, recycling efforts of various regions, and interpolymer substitution. The plastics' growth rate such as PA, PP, PE, and PC is estimated to increase with the EVs' introduction, whereas the engineering plastics' consumption is estimated to reduce.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Vehicle Polymers estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% over the analysis period. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 40.9% CAGR to reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Electric Vehicle Polymers market. Engineering plastics offer better physical and mechanical stability, durability, and dimensional stability, and simultaneously give the EVs an aesthetic look. Elastomers are generated by combining polymers using chemical bonds for achieving the crosslinking structure and offer high elongation and elasticity against breaking and cracking. Elastomers are utilized as sealants and rubbers in EVs for tire manufacturing, and the majority of the elastomers' demand is for tire manufacturing and insulation in cars.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026
Big Gains in Store for "Smart' Membrane in Fast Charging of Batteries
The new membrane technology could be the only solution to push the performance limit further until an entirely new battery electrodes system is developed. Over the last five decades, researchers focused on enhancing the chemistry of the battery electrode in order to increase capacity. But this increase of capacity could be achieved at the cost of the ability to quickly charge/discharge batteries, as well as robustness. The design of today's electric vehicles is mature enough to demonstrate that the limit reached is due to the chemistry of the lithium-ion batteries. The technology known as the "ionic redox transistor" is the basis of the development of a new type of battery in which a liquid electrolyte is used to store energy, and this would enable consumers to empty out, recharge, or refill, as with a gas tank. For commuting on a daily basis, the electrolyte could be regenerated by plugging into a power source while parked overnight at the garage. In the case of long road trips, the used electrolyte could be emptied out and the battery refilled to get the same measure of long-drive range that internal combustion engines offer. This flexibility is a compelling case for replacing or weaning dependence solely on the conventional internal combustion engines for transport. More
