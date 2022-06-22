[February 23, 2022] New Study Uncovers Device Usage and Views of Security by Education Employees Could Lead to Cyber Risks

Remote learning during the pandemic has turned the education industry into a technology industry. But while the government poured money into schools to accelerate remote learning, cyber security and security awareness have not been a top priority. According to a new study, 42 percent of employees in the education industry admit to finding ways to work around security policies, and 77 percent value their personal privacy over company security. The study also proves that password hygiene among employees is risky, onboarding of new employees is inefficient, and Shadow IT is out of control. The report, which was commissioned by Mobile Mentor and fielded by CGK, is an inaugural study that examines The Endpoint Ecosystem as the key to understand how employees perceive privacy, productivity, and personal well-being in the modern workplace. The study defines the Endpoint Ecosystem as the combination of all the devices, applications and tools plus the employee's experience using that technology. The study presents a groundbreaking look at the tradeoffs between security and employee experience that every employer must face. "It breaks my heart to see how cyber criminals have targeted schools and universities during the pandemic - as if they didn't have enough to deal with," said Denis O'Shea, founder of Mobile Mentor. "Password hygiene is a bigger problem than we thought. I was shocked to see that 31 percent of people write their work passwords in a personal journal and most people admit to choosing passwords that are easy to remember." The study illustrates that the Endpoint Ecosystem defines an employee's journey from the day they begin their job and includes the onboarding process, all the way to the last day when their accounts are being revoked. Navigating trade-offs between endpoint security and employee experience has always been challenging but it has become critical in this post-pandemic world. "Shadow IT is out of control in Education. People are mixing up their work and personal devices, using apps that were not approved by IT and working around their organization's security policies," O'Shea added. The study also highlights he following findings specific to the education industry:



Passwords are poorly managed and are a huge liability. Only 26 percent of education workers use a password management tool. Thirty-one percent of employees write their work passwords in a personal journal and 67 percent admit to choosing passwords that are easy to remember. Shadow IT is out of control. Employees are routinely using unapproved apps for work activities that may contain sensitive data. More than 46 percent of employees say security policies are restrictive and 42 percent admit to finding ways to work around security policies. Fifty-seven percent of workers believe they are more efficient using non-work apps like Dropbox and Gmail. The employee onboarding process is clunky. It takes an average of three days to set up a laptop for a remote employee and requires more than three technical support calls. Employees are not happy. Only 17 percent of education workers are very satisfied with IT support. Security policies are not seen or noticed by education workers. Less than half of respondents see a security policy every time they log on to their computer and about 20 percent say they can't remember ever seeing a security policy. The risk of personal device use has not been resolved in education. Eighty-nine percent of employees use a personal device for work but only 47 percent of those devices are securely enabled. Seventy-seven percent of people in education believe their personal privacy is more important than school security. In late 2021, Mobile Mentor commissioned CGK to field the study of 1,500 employees across four high-risk and highly regulated industries: healthcare, finance, education and government. Employees were located in the United States and Australia. Each interview consisted of 25 questions to understand how employees are using devices in a post-pandemic world. The goal of the study is to gather data to educate and inform employers how devices in their industries are being used, how to prevent security breaches, and how to best support productive employees. For the complete report, visit www.endpointecosystem.com.

About Mobile Mentor: Mobile Mentor secures and supports the mobile workforce. The company helps clients to find the right balance between corporate security and employee experience. Mobile Mentor secures all devices (laptops, tablets and smartphones) and empowers employees to be productive. The company is certified by Microsoft, Apple and Google. Their goal is to help their clients to become a password-less, server-less and paper-less modern enterprise. Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor is a Microsoft Partner of the Year and Gold Partner with offices in New Zealand, Australia, and in the United States. For more information, please visit www.mobile-mentor.com. About CGK: The Center for Generational Kinetics is a research, speaking, and advisory firm dedicated to separating myth from truth through data. CGK has led more than 65 research studies in multiple languages on four continents. Their clients include many of the most recognizable brands in the world as well as private equity firms and market-shaping start-ups. CGK's team members have been featured in hundreds of media outlets from a cover story in The New York Times to over 200 TV appearances on shows such as 60 Minutes and The Today Show. Adweek called their President a "research guru." The content of this study is freely available to the general public. You are welcome to share any singular data point (or small groups of data points) in presentations, podcasts, radio shows, reports, articles, blog posts, etc. Please always mention the source "a national research study conducted by Mobile Mentor." View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005789/en/

