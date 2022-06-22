[February 23, 2022] New 4G/LTE capabilities will improve the efficiency and safety of vehicle fleets in Puerto Rico after the permanent disconnection of 3G networks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of 2022, network operators present in Puerto Rico and across North America will begin phasing out their 3G networks, referred to as the 3G sunset, to make way for 4G and 5G networks. This transition will enable higher quality, faster and safer connectivity throughout the region. When this occurs, all devices that are not 4G (LTE) compatible or higher will no longer receive cellular service. This shutdown could mean loss of connection to vehicle and driving data for fleets that have not yet upgraded their telematics devices. Fleets with 3G vehicle tracking devices will need to migrate to 4G in order to prevent loss of signal or data transferring. In fact, the country's Telecommunications Bureau (NET) has been working for months, together with various telecommunications operators in the region, on a transition plan to help consumers acquire new handsets and devices to connect to the new 4G/LTE and future 5G networks when they are deployed. The 3G shutdown will occur across North America, including Puerto Rico, and will indirectly impact Mexican fleets that are frequently crossing over to the American border. With this transition, fleet managers are urged to ensure that their installed devices are supported by 4G or 5G. Geotab, a global leader in telematics and connectd vehicles in Latin America, is well equipped to help fleets make this transition by offering a variety of plans that cover any future network shutdowns.



What the transition of vehicle fleets from 3G to 4G/LTE entails As with telephony services, the 3G switch-off in the region will also extend to telematics services and connected vehicles. In this case, companies that have not upgraded the devices installed in their vehicles may experience disconnections in their services and, therefore, problems in managing their fleets. Geotab has been applying the necessary changes to the services it offers its customers so that they are not affected at any time. This is possible thanks to the replacement of its GO devices, until now based on 3G, with new devices prepared for the new capabilities offered by 4G/LTE.

With faster devices, fleet managers will be able to get more information on the performance of each vehicle in real time, be more responsive in emergency situations and be able to increase the efficiency and safety of their vehicles. "With more than 21 years of industry experience, Geotab is a key technology partner to help businesses of all sizes in Puerto Rico in their transition from 3G to LTE. I recommend that all companies that have not yet replaced their telematics devices with LTE-enabled devices or are unsure if the ones in their vehicles are ready for this change, contact an authorized Geotab Reseller as soon as possible to request an evaluation and installation in order to avoid any unnecessary downtime once the transition takes place." said Sean Killen, Geotab's vice president for Latin America. Read this Geotab blog to learn more about the 3G shutdown and how Geotab can help Puerto Rican fleets make the transition from 3G: https://www.geotab.com/blog/3g-sunset-dates/ About Geotab Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752669/Geotab_Logo.jpg View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-4glte-capabilities-will-improve-the-efficiency-and-safety-of-vehicle-fleets-in-puerto-rico-after-the-permanent-disconnection-of-3g-networks-301488551.html SOURCE Geotab

