New Study from PerfectServe: Emoji Trends in Clinical Communications
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today published a report analyzing the use of emoji in clinical settings. "The Rise of Emoji in Healthcare Communication" is the first-ever study of emoji trends based on data from thousands of deidentified messages exchanged between clinicians in acute care settings around the United States. The report, available to the public for download today, reveals that emoji have a different—and more positive—function in medical environments compared to the way they're used by the general public.
PerfectServe initially undertook this study to examine whether emoji exchanged by clinicians on its platform could be used as a proxy for clinician wellness during different stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. With an initial hypothesis that emoji might reveal greater frustration or stress over time, the data instead revealed that clinicians consistently use these miniature-but-expressive images to convey politeness and add human emotion to their interactions with colleagues.
"We work with brilliant and dedicated clinicians every day, and it's an understatement to say that they take their jobs—which directly impact patients' lives—very seriously," said Kelly Conklin, MSN, CENP, Chief Clinical Officer for PerfectServe. "We've also witnessed how taxing the pandemic has been for folks on the front lines. It was refreshing, and even a bit endearing, to see that, during a period rife with unprecedented stressors and pressure points, clinicians are finding a way to make care team communication friendlier and more light-hearted using the almost-universal language of emoji."
The subject of emoji in healthcare communication is still relatively unexplored, as many organizations haven't yet implemented—or even considered—guidelines dictating appropriate usage for their team members. PerfectServe's early look yielded some noteworthy findings:
To capture data for this report, the PerfectServe database team pulled a total of ten monthly messaging reports from high-volume facilities in five major geographical areas of the United States: Central, Northeast, West, Southwest, and East. PerfectServe's in-house analyst then extracted Unicode emoji data, removed all other message contents to avoid sharing or consuming PHI, and added fields like specialty, user role, time of day, and platform type (iOS vs. Android, mobile vs. desktop) to uncover additional insights.
