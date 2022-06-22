TMCnet News
New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Wireless Test Equipment, with the Market to Reach $7.7 Billion Worldwide by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Wireless Test Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Edition: 18; Released: February 2022
Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach US$7.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Test Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless Devices Test Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.9% share of the global Wireless Test Equipment market. The wireless infrastructure test equipment market is projected to experience a robust growth rate in the coming years owing to rising demand from end-use industries and contribution from key segments. These solutions are witnessing increasing uptake in the aerospace and defense sector, and gaining from strong focus of mobile network operators on enhanced network capabilities.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026The Wireless Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$413.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. With market saturation limiting growth prospects in developed regions, developing countries are offering high growth potential for wireless test equipment market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities due to ongoing expansion of the telecommunication, IoT, cloud, and aerospace and defense sectors. Enormous growth in adoption of advanced smartphones, expanding coverage of 4G networks and impending launch of 5G network technology, and subsequent rise in number of people accessing data over mobile handsets, and establishment of new mobile phone manufacturing plants are also boosting market prospects for wireless test equipment in the region. More
