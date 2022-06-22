TMCnet News
|
New NTT Global Survey: Sustainability is Improving the Bottom Line for 44 Percent of Organizations
NTT today published the results of a global corporate sustainability survey designed to identify the most effective business practices to advance sustainability goals. In a report titled, "Innovating for a Sustainable Future," NTT, in partnership with ThoughtLab, found that 44 percent of companies experience improved profitability as a result of sustainability. This indicates that sustainability programs are now both an ethical and a business imperative to drive positive change and deliver better financial results. Additionally, 69 percent of global executives agree that digital innovation is key to achieving sustainability goals across environmental, social and economic areas.
Study Highlights
The global study of 500 companies examines how firms incorporate sustainability into their business strategies and the outcomes they are experiencing. Key highlights include:
"As the global population refocuses its attention on the health and wellbeing of people and the planet, we have seen a renewed commitment from organizations to implement and advance sustainable business practices," said Vito Mabrucco, Head of Global Marketing at NTT. "At the same time, the health of people versus the health of profits is not an either-or-decision; sustainability and profitability are becoming mutually reliant."
The report defines "sustainable development" in accordance with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a blueprint for creating a more sustainable future by 2030. NTT has aligned its business objectives with these SDGs, which cover three key categories: social good, environment, and economic growth and development.
As part of the survey, NTT and ThoughtLab grouped companies into three maturity categories (beginners, intermediates and advanced/leaders) based on their progress within a framework of 10 initiatives for driving sustainable innovation, including:
The publishing of the study coincides with the launch of NTT's Innovation for a Sustainable Future program. Designed to showcase the positive impact of technology, digital transformation and R&D to deliver sustainability and social benefits, the program outlines the intersection of technology innovation and the need for long term sustainability. As part of the program, NTT will provide organizations with information and resources to implement sustainability practices through strategic technology investments and innovation. The goal is for organizations of all sizes to contribute to long-term sustainability that positively impacts people, the planet and prosperity. For more information about NTT and sustainability, please visit: https://www.global.ntt/isf/index.html. And to view the full Innovating for a Sustainable Future report, please visit: https://www.global.ntt/isf/pdf/Innovating-for-a-sustainable-future.pdf.
NTT's Innovation for a Sustainable Future program follows NTT's August 2021 launch of a worldwide initiative calling on stakeholders to rethink the importance of health and wellbeing. In collaboration with business divisions NTT DATA, NTT Ltd., NTT Research and NTT Disruption, the initiative offers ideas and resources designed to help governments, communities and organizations reexamine their approach to personal health, mental health and social health, worker wellness and equitable access to support a more sustainable future. For more information about NTT's Health and Wellbeing initiative, please visit: https://www.global.ntt/healthandwellbeing
Methodology:
To determine how organizations are incorporating sustainability into their business strategies as well as the outcomes of those implementations, NTT and ThoughtLab conducted a comprehensive survey of executives from 500 companies across seven industries and eight world markets from September - October 2021.
About NTT
NTT believes in resolving social issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, data center and networks, all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt.
NTT and the NTT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and/or its affiliates. All other referenced product names are trademarks of their respective owners. © 2022 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005136/en/
11/02/2009
01/11/2010
Grand Opening Networking Reception in Expo Hall
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 5:00pm
Solutions Showcase - Battle for the ROI
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 4:00-4:45pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 6/24/22
Time: 9:05am