[February 22, 2022] New ON24 Partner Network Brings Together Leading Sales and Marketing Solutions for Customers

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today launched the ON24 Partner Network with more than 40 leading sales and marketing agencies, solutions integrators, and software companies. Partners are joining forces with ON24 to develop integrations, solutions, and services for mutual customers to advance their digital-first strategies. As a leading platform for digital engagement, ON24 is helping companies enhance their digital capabilities throughout every stage of the buyer journey and use first-party engagement data across all their sales and marketing activities. With the ON24 platform, marketers have a one-stop-shop to accelerate innovation across their go-to-market operations and drive revenue growth. "The ON24 Partner Network allows marketers to put digital engagement at the center of every go-to-market strategy and bring together the insights they need to better understand, engage, and convert prospects into buyers," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO at ON24. "Our continued commitment and investment in our partner ecosystem will help accelerate customer success with the ON24 platform and our next phase of company growth." B2B companies are increasing their digital investments to transform customer engagement and make first-person data a strategic enabler across the business. The ON24 Partner Network provides marketers a network of partners to easily integrate multiple solutions and unite buyer data with the ON24 platform. Marketers can find new technologies, connect with verified vendors, and discover new ways to engage audiences and capture prospect and customer data. Partners in the ON24 Partner Network get access to new co-selling, co-marketing, and integration opportunities with ON24 and fellow ecosystem partners. Together, ON24 and its partners can reach new markets, extend their product and service offerings to more prospects, and help customers keep pace with changing market needs. "Through a growing, diverse community of companies working together, we can better support our joint customers and help them optimize the digital buyer journey," said Byron Bardy, vice president of corporate development and strategic alliances. "With the ON24 Partner Network, customers can access digital experts to maximize their sales and marketing potential using the ON24 platform." ON24 provides a single platform to drive digital engagement and capture actionable insights at scale that can be used with leading marketing automation, CRM, and sales and marketing solutions to generate greater revenue. To learn more about the ON24 platform and its ecosystem of partners, visit ON24.com/Partners. What ON24 Partners are Saying: Nick Heys, CEO of Jabmo, ON24 premier tier partner: "As a leading provider of ABM solutions to the manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare industries, joining the ON24 Partner Network was an easy decision. Today's B2B marketers rely on virtual and digital events to engage with known buying group members, but often miss out on valuable engagement data from unknown and anonymous buying groups. Together with ON24, we give B2B marketers a 360-degree view of all their account engagement activity in a single platform." Richard Roocroft, global head of strategic alliances at Interprefy, ON24 premier ier partner:



"Interprefy is leading provider of real-time language interpretation and translated live captions solutions committed to helping people connect in their own language anywhere. We are excited to join the ON24 Partner Network and provide ON24 customers with seamless solutions to break down language barriers in their events." Aaron Cole, director of business operations at V2, ON24 premier tier partner:

"As a long-standing agency partner of ON24, V2 is excited to join ON24 Partner Network and take advantage of exceptional partner benefits like dedicated agency training, custom agency support, and exclusive product access. This will help us continue to deliver exceptional digital experiences for our shared clients and customers." Erica Gunn, CMO at Canto, ON24 growth tier partner: "Canto is a leading provider of digital asset management software committed to helping marketers scale digital content creation and help teams work faster and smarter as they manage, create, and share digital content. We are excited to partner with ON24 and help our joint customers scale their digital content." Tim Hong, VP of alliances and partnerships at Integrate, ON24 growth tier partner: "We are dedicated to helping B2B marketers accelerate an omnichannel, connected, and flexible precision demand marketing approach. We are excited to join the ON24 Partner Network and provide our customers with seamless digital events and webinar integrations that enable precise, cross-channel, account-based campaigns." Michal Raz, VP of global partners at KUDO, ON24 growth tier partner: "As a SaaS multilingual marketplace and platform, there has been pressing demand among our global enterprise customers for our integration with ON24. We're thrilled to partner with ON24 to make events more inclusive and accessible, improving attendee engagement and furthering KUDO's mission of breaking language barriers." Piyush Saggi, CEO of Parmonic, ON24 growth tier partner: "Webinars rock! Marketers at legendary brands use ON24 to deliver compelling webinar experiences and Parmonic to automatically transform webinars into munchable content. Our partnership is a huge win for marketers. Together we will make it easier to attract and engage audiences using two great technologies that work in harmony. ON24 and Parmonic are committed to making marketers heroes." Samantha Yarborough, VP of partnerships at PFL, ON24 growth tier partner: "At the center of all good marketing is authentic human connection. PFL is a leader in delivering hybrid experiences and thrilled to join the ON24 Partner Network. The combination of ON24's exceptional virtual events and PFL's multisensory, branded direct mail experiences captures the recipient's full attention. Together, customers can truly execute hybrid experiences that deliver." Monet Sommers, director of business development, SketchDeck, ON24 growth tier partner: "SketchDeck is thrilled to partner with ON24. The past few years have transformed the way we communicate and connect. As SketchDeck continues to meet the evolving creative needs of modern organizations, we recognize the power of the ON24 sales and marketing platform to help us come together, share ideas, and drive creativity." Elliot Smith, head of partnerships at 6sense, ON24 base tier partner: "Forward-thinking marketers are eager to push the boundaries to engage with their buyers in a digital world - and ON24 is paving the path. We're excited to help ON24 customers accelerate their ability to grow revenue while providing the kind of experience their buyers want and deserve." Marge Breya, CMO at Leadspace, ON24 base tier partner: "As a leader in B2B customer data platforms, Leadspace is transforming the way top brands around the world find, create, and accelerate closeable business. We are excited to become part of the ON24 Partner Network and are looking forward to joining forces." Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO at LeapPoint, ON24 base tier partner: "LeapPoint helps some of the world's most well-respected brands drive powerful experiences through Connected Work™. It's more important than ever for businesses to deliver relevant, personalized, and continuous experiences. We're thrilled to partner with ON24 to help connect our clients with actionable first-party engagement data from their ON24 experiences." Peter Engleman, VP of corporate strategy and partner success at Terminus, ON24 base tier partner: "Joining the ON24 Partner Network enables us to get marketers the valuable data they need. Webinars and virtual events have become integral to marketing strategies. As a multichannel ABM platform, Terminus helps marketers incorporate first-person data from the ON24 platform into their ABM strategy to identify more engaged target accounts, better align with sales, and generate more pipeline and revenue." Peter Cselenyi, CEO at TheSpeech, ON24 base tier partner: "We are thrilled to serve ON24's professional webinars with high-quality simultaneous interpretation to make sure that the message of all of our joint customers is understood perfectly by every nation around the world." Tyler Lessard, VP of marketing at Vidyard, ON24 base tier partner: "Live and on-demand video have become strategic marketing assets as audiences look for more engaging and educational ways to interact with brands in a digital-first world. As the leader in video hosting and analytics for B2B marketers, we're proud to be a part of the growing ON24 Partner Network, helping marketing teams maximize the value of their online video and on-demand webinar content." About ON24 ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ?revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,000 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com. Forward-Looking Statements This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

