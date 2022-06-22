TMCnet News
New updates to 2iQ's CapitolTrades.com brings even greater accountability to US politician trades
FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- 2iQ Research has significantly enhanced Capitol Trades (CapitolTrades.com) - the company's intuitive platform offering anyone free access to real-time US politician trading data - with a number of new features and improvements.
Mirroring the goals of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012, Capitol Trades launched in 2021 to deliver greater transparency into the stock market trades of senator and congress representatives.
CapitolTrades.com leads this sector of investor intelligence with the most amount of historical data available in the market, industry-leading filtering capabilities and the highest data volume for Senate and Congress representatives on Capitol Hill.
New features include:
Ahmed Asaad, Head of Research - Capitol Trades, 2iQ Research: "We are excited that the public has quickly taken to Capitol Trades and the visibility our offering provides. Seeing so many world-leading news outlets and respected financial publications use our data to report on what politician trading is a proud moment for everyone at 2iQ. This validation encourages everyone at our company to continue advancing our mission forward."
