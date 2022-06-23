TMCnet News
|
New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Enterprise 2.0, With The Market To Reach $9 Billion Worldwide By 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Enterprise 2.0 - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 17; Released: February 2022
Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry
ABSTRACT-
Global Enterprise 2.0 Market to Reach US$9 Billion by the Year 2026
Majority of developments related to these waves were associated with innovations around data centers, infrastructure and APIs. Over the last several years, vendors have developed sophisticated platforms to assist client organizations in automating operations and moving desired processes into the cloud. Enterprise 4.0 presents lucrative opportunities for full-stack solutions capable of tapping current systems for capturing new datasets and assisting users to leverage the technology with enhanced interfaces and automated workflows. Various players are developing innovative prducts focusing on technological integration and customers. These integration efforts are intended to leverage available services and technologies for addressing various issues faced by client organizations and industry verticals. In addition, some of these solutions are expected to help companies in gaining consumer trust and valuable datasets. The customer-centric focus is bound to play an important role in driving implementation of advanced enterprise technologies across diverse industries. Moreover, these efforts are anticipated to push value addition and subsequent uptake of technologies. Apart from customer-related innovations, vendors are working on emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart automation to improve performance and productivity.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise 2.0 estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period. Information Technology (IT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 32.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.3% share of the global Enterprise 2.0 market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
Organizations are integrating enterprise 2.0 technologies and communication strategies to foster communication, ensure access to desired knowledge and expedite business processes. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising geographical diversity linked with worksites, transition to remote working, rising competition, high adoption of advanced technology among consumers, and better access to affordable mobile devices. The market is buoyed by increasing reliance on the Internet, rising investments in human capital and expansion of the broadband infrastructure. The market is posting substantial gains on account of rising significance of the web to attain diverse goals. Some of the other prominent market drivers include high organizational awareness, strong focus on customer engagement online and adoption of sophisticated applications. In the coming years, a large number of enterprises are anticipated to integrate business applications and social activity for desirable activity streams that allow organizations to navigate relevant material and quickly get the information. The integration of back-office systems with social media tools is expected to help companies in gaining insights into clients' business decision making process. The approach is bound to help companies in exploring and tapping new business processes. These benefits are poised to boost global adoption of enterprise 2.0 technologies and provide the required impetus to the global market.
Manufacturing Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
MarketGlass™ Platform
Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android
About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
CONTACTS:
LINKS
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
Follow Us on Twitter
Journalists & Media
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-industry-analysts-reveals-steady-growth-for-enterprise-2-0--with-the-market-to-reach-9-billion-worldwide-by-2026--301485483.html
SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
02/27/2012
09/22/2008
IDEA Showcase - Startup Pitch & Networking Event
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 4:15pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 11:30am
Managing the Great Resignation
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:00-1:55pm