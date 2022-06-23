TMCnet News
|
New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $33.2 Billion Global Market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Software Defined Radio (SDR) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 18; Released: February 2022
Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry
ABSTRACT-
Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market to Reach US$33.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) estimated at US$25.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Receiver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitter segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.5% share of the global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market. SDR receiver converts coplex signal handling required for communications transmitters and receivers into the digital style. Transmitters are commonly used for producing and transmitting electromagnetic waves intended to carry message and signals. These components allow broadcasting of significant data volumes over long distances through frequency modulation.
Demand for SDR is currently booming and the major factor attributed to this growth is the development of new generation of SDRs equipped with a wideband networked waveform that can provide mobile networked connectivity across the battlefield. The new technique also provides compatibility with current waveforms deployed by defence agencies. Technological advancements comprising Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), cellular, satellite communications, tactical radios, time-division multiplexing (TDM) and SCIP cryptographic devices have improved SDR capabilities which in turn helps ensure connectivity in various terrains. The development of next-generation SDRs is anticipated to be driven by increasing integration of analog and digital technology into mixed-signal chips. The introduction of high performance FGPA-based processors further enables SDR advancement in terms of speed, power efficiency and form factor. Advanced software tools such as RF Network on Chip (RFNoC) and LabVIEW FPGA Module offer a streamlined user experience to facilitate efficient FPGA programming.
By leveraging advancements in data convertor performance and development of next generation analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) with higher sample rates and wider analog bandwidths, advanced SDR platforms will feature smaller form factor, lower power consumption and allow access into new frequency bands. As a result, SDR technology is increasingly utilized to develop low cost and high-resolution custom MRI spectrometers, spectrum monitoring equipment and low latency wireless applications among others. The emergence of video, big data, and cloud computing are propelling enormous demand for faster, efficient, and more reliable networks. Against this backdrop, SDR and new wireless technologies are anticipated to play a crucial role in facilitating business transformation. Modern SDR technology offers secure wireless nodes, low latency point to point wireless links, and ability to concurrently engage with numerous devices. The focus on development of new communications technologies for military applications that are cost-effective and provide enhanced capabilities present new revenue opportunities for SDRs. Software defined, multi-channel radios are expected to rise in prominence as they enable military forces to efficiently tackle emerging threats.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The emergence of new derived technologies such as cognitive radio is providing opportunities for growth in the SDR market. Cognitive radio (CR), the advanced version of the software defined radio, is a pure network technology that dynamically detects accessible channels in wireless spectrum and alteration transmission parameters, allowing synchronous execution of high volume of communications. As an advanced radio technology, cognitive radio allows radio devices to sense, detect, adjust, and monitor communication channels in addition to accessing dynamic radio frequency atmosphere in which these channels exist. In short, cognitive radio (CR) technology enables a radio device to intelligently detect unused frequency bands and automatically adjust its behaviour or operations. The radio detects channels that are occupied and migrates to or uses the free ones. They can make decisions about their radio operating behaviour by mapping that information against predefined objectives. This real-time decision-making capability increases spectrum efficiency leading to higher bandwidth services, while minimizing interference. Thus, it improves performance of both underutilized spectrums and congested spectrums. The cognitive radio network comprises of two subsystems, namely a cognitive unit that makes decisions based on various inputs and a flexible SDR unit whose operating software provides a range of possible operating modes.
Software Segment to Reach $13 Billion by 2026
MarketGlass™ Platform
Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android
About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
CONTACTS:
LINKS
Connect With Us on LinkedIn
Follow Us on Twitter
Journalists & Media
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-33-2-billion-global-market-for-software-defined-radio-sdr-by-2026--301484596.html
SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
02/27/2012
09/22/2008
IDEA Showcase - Startup Pitch & Networking Event
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 4:15pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 11:30am
Managing the Great Resignation
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:00-1:55pm