TMCnet News
|
New Report Shows Half of Websites Were Vulnerable to Exploitation Throughout 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd., a world leader in application security, today released AppSec Stats Flash: 2021Year in Review, an analysis of the data generated from more than 15 million application security scans performed by organizations throughout 2021. The report focuses on changes within Window-of-Exposure and Time-to-Fix data across industry verticals, such as Healthcare, Manufacturing, Utilities and Retail, and aims to arm organizations with actionable key takeaways for securing their web applications in the modern threat landscape.
Within the report, NTT Application Security researchers found that half (50 percent) of all sites tested were vulnerable to at least one serious exploitable vulnerability throughout 2021, while only 27 percent were vulnerable less than thirty days. Additionally, the report uncovers a concerning downward trend in organizations' remediation rates of critical vulnerabilities, which fell from 54 percent to 47 percent throughout the course of the year.
Key findings from the report include:
The report also examines the most common types of security vulnerabilities discovered in application security tests throughout 2021. Information Leakage, Insufficient Session Expiration, Insufficient Transport Layer Protection, Cross-Site Scripting and Content Spoofing were found to be the five most likely vulnerability classes identified throughout the year.
Those interested in learning more about the findings can download the report today, or visit here to find previous AppSec Stats Flash reports examining the state of application security on a month-by-month basis.
For more information about NTT's Application Security Division and its recently launched WhiteHat Vantage platform, please visit whitehatsec.com.
About NTT
Media Contact
Allison Arvanitis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-shows-half-of-websites-were-vulnerable-to-exploitation-throughout-2021-301485539.html
SOURCE NTT Ltd.
02/27/2012
09/22/2008
IDEA Showcase - Startup Pitch & Networking Event
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 4:15pm
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 11:30am
Managing the Great Resignation
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:00-1:55pm