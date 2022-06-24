TMCnet News
New Legal Framework for the IT Industry - Diia City Now Officially Launched
NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday, February 8, was an important event for the IT industry. During Diia Summit 2022 held in Kyiv with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the special legal framework of Diia City was officially launched, as well as presented new electronic services in Diia.
Intetics supports IT industry development and actively participates in tech progress and initiatives.
"Indeed, the idea is fine and Intetics supports it from the very beginning. Yet, the “big boys” should dive first. Then the majority of Ukraine IT will join. Overall, DiiaCity is a great step forward, congratulations everyone"
Boris Kontsevoi, President and CEO, Intetics Inc.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted law No. 4303 introducing special tax conditions for residents of Diia City.
Thus, the Parliament introduced a special regime for Ukrainian IT companies, which the Ministry of Digital Transformation developed.
Joining Diia City is voluntary. The special regime will operate in parallel with the current conditions of IT development. Thanks to Diia City, IT companies will pay lower taxes, be able to build a transparent corporate structure and have better access to investment.
